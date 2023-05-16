Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 2 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 3 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 4 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show's new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Elijah Rhea Johnson is a multi-hyphenate creative hailing from Detroit, MI. At 9 years old he starred as Young Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," Las Vegas/National Touring productions. His credits also include being a lead performer in the popular children's group "Kidz Bop," & joining the R&B boy-band "Mindless Behavior" as lead singer. This is a full circle moment for the young actor, as he participated in the MJ workshops as Middle Michael. Elijah is honored to be making his Broadway debut as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. @IAMElijahJ"



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Recoups On Broadway

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain have announced that the smash-hit Broadway musical, MJ, has recouped its initial investment after opening in February 2022 at The Neil Simon Theatre.

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit Photo
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit

Open call auditions for the roles of “MJ” and “Little Michael” will be held in Chicago on Saturday, May 13th and in Detroit on Sunday, May 14th.

MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024 Photo
MJ THE MUSICAL Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024

Beginning today, Thursday, April 20 at 10:00am ET, a new block of tickets for MJ will available for performances through Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Photos: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bows in MJ THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bows in MJ THE MUSICAL

Last night, Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut and took his first bow as Michael Jackson in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical. Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of 'Middle Michael' throughout the workshop process.  BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Ramin Karimloo, Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit & More to Join BROADWAY BETSRamin Karimloo, Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit & More to Join BROADWAY BETS
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for CovidLea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for Covid
Alex Newell to Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Season 23 FinaleAlex Newell to Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Season 23 Finale
Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World PremierePhotos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You