Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show's new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Elijah Rhea Johnson is a multi-hyphenate creative hailing from Detroit, MI. At 9 years old he starred as Young Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," Las Vegas/National Touring productions. His credits also include being a lead performer in the popular children's group "Kidz Bop," & joining the R&B boy-band "Mindless Behavior" as lead singer. This is a full circle moment for the young actor, as he participated in the MJ workshops as Middle Michael. Elijah is honored to be making his Broadway debut as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. @IAMElijahJ"