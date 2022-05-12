Wake Up With BWW 5/12: Patti LuPone Responds to Non-Mask-Wearer, TAKE ME OUT Installs Infrared Camera, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Patti LuPone

Today's top stories include new footage from The Music Man and Encores! Into The Woods!

Second Stage and Actors' Equity have responded to the illegal taking and posting of photos during Jesse Williams' nude scene in Take Me Out.

Plus, watch Patti LuPone respond to an audience member incorrectly wearing a mask during a talkback after a performance of Company.

VIDEO: Patti LuPone Responds To Audience Member Who Refuses To Wear Mask

by BWW Staff

Newly minted Tony Award nominee (and two-time winner) Patti LuPone responded from the stage last night to an audience member who refused to wear a mask during a talkback following the evening's performance of Company.. (more...)

TAKE ME OUT Theater Installs New Camera to Monitor Audience Members After Illegal Nude Photos Were Taken of Jesse Williams

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It has been reported that the Hayes Theater, where Take Me Out is currently running, has installed a new infrared camera to more closely monitor audience members after video of a nude scene featuring Jesse Williams was shared online. . (more...)

Second Stage and Actors' Equity Speak Out About Illegal Nude Photos Taken of Jesse Williams in TAKE ME OUT

by Stephi Wild

Second Stage and Actors' Equity are speaking out after photos were illegally taken of Jesse Williams' nude scene in the Broadway play Take Me Out.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch New Highlights of Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster in THE MUSIC MAN

by Nicole Rosky

The company of The Music Man has something to celebrate this week, as the production just earned six Tony Awards nominations- including a nod for Best Revival of a Musical. Watch below as nominees Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster and Jayne Houdyshell appear in newly released highlights from the show, featuring the Tony nominated choreography of Warren Carlyle and costumes of Santo Loquasto!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch New Highlights from Encores! INTO THE WOODS

by Nicole Rosky

The New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods, which opened May 4, is set to run through May 15. Directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro, the special two week run of Into the Woods is dedicated to the memory of the legendary Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

Zac Efron Reveals He Is Hoping for a HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Reboot

by Michael Major

Zac Efron has revealed that he hopes to return to his role in High School Musical for a fourth film. Efron first played the role of Troy Bolton in Disney's hit musical franchise for the initial 2006 film and then reprised it for two sequels. The films also starred Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, and more.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Kate Baldwin, Jovanni Sy & More From the Cast Of the Pre-Broadway THE KARATE KID - THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

STAGES St. Louis has shared exclusive photos featuring members of THE KARATE KID - The Musical team. In partnership with Missouri Botanical Garden, the shoot took place in the gorgeous Japanese Garden (one of the largest in North America) and these shots are the result.. (more...)

Jennifer Lopez to Produce Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Limited Series

by Michael Major

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions is set to partner with Concord Theatricals and Skydance TV for a new limited series based on Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Rachel Shukert, who recently created the Babysitter's Club on Netflix, will adapt the musical for television. The project is the first in a deal between Lopez, Skydance, and Concord.. (more...)

The Broadway League Announces the 2022 League Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway League has revealed the honorees of the League Awards, which were announced today during the League's 2022 Spring Road Conference, celebrating industry professionals whose outstanding achievements contribute to the success of Broadway on the Road. Since 1992, the League Awards recognize those who have displayed exemplary service to the Touring Broadway industry and are considered innovators of their craft.. (more...)

Donja R. Love's Soft begins previews at MCC Theater, learn more here!

Mansa Ra's ...What The End Will Be begins previews Off-Broadway, learn more here!

2022 Pulitzer Winner Fat Ham begins previews Off-Broadway at The Public, learn more here!

Reading of Justine Gelfman's In Sisters We Trust begins, learn more here!

