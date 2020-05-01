Wake Up With BWW 5/1: DRAMA LEAGUE AWARD Nominations, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The nominations have been announced for the Drama League Awards! Watch the full stream of the announcements and check out the full list below!

National Theatre's Frankenstein, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is now streaming!

BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming lineup for May, including The Goes Wrong Show, On the Town, and more!

1) BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Keala Settle, Chrissy Metz, and More Lead 'You're Not Alone' Performance

by Stage Tube

Stars from stage and screen unite from their homes to sing Scott Alan's 'You're Not Alone', sharing a message of hope to anyone feeling lonely, isolated, anxious or depressed during the COVID-19 crisis.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Begins Streaming Today at 2pm EST

Beginning today, The National Theatre will air Danny Boyle's production of Frankenstein, which will be streamed live as part of National Theatre at Home; the new initiative to bring content to the public accessed from their homes during coronavirus.. (more...)

4) Poll Reveals Americans Might Be Willing to Go Back to the Theatre Within a Month of Reopening

As some states slowly begin the process of reopening, many are looking ahead to what the future might look like for large public gatherings and how far away that future might be.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Elaine Paige Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, April 30 (12pm), as he chats with living legend, Elaine Paige!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with I AM WOMAN: A CONCERT FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT. Watch the show live on YouTube tonight at 6:30pm here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Viewers' Choice: Verdi's Aida, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Dominique Kelley hosts a Broadway Dance Party and Lauren Molina hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Declan Egan and Vicky Vox. Check it out here!

- Learn PIPPIN choreography with Billy Tighe today at 2pm! Check it out on Facebook Live here!

- Learn WICKED choreography with Charlie Sutton today at 4pm! Check it out on Facebook Live here!

- Lincoln Center at Home presents Joe Iconis at American Songbook tonight at 5:30pm. Special guests include Betty Buckley and Annie Golden. Check it out on Facebook Live here!

- Broadway Jackbox returns tonight at 6pm! Special guests include The Flash stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus. Tune in on Tiltify and Twitch!

Awards: Drama League Announces 2020 Nominations

The Drama League has announced the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much- coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

Check out the full list here!

What we're watching: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Quarantine Confessions' on Conan O'Brien

Check out Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest appearance on the at-home edition of Conan, where he divulges his Quarantine Confessions.

Social Butterfly: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares More Entries From His Cadenza Challenge!

Andrew Lloyd Webber has been busy watching submissions from his "Cadenza Challenge" where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of "Think of Me," the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera.

