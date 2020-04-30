VIDEO: National Theatre's FRANKENSTEIN, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Begins Streaming Today at 2pm EST

Beginning today, The National Theatre will air Danny Boyle's production of Frankenstein, which will be streamed live as part of National Theatre at Home; the new initiative to bring content to the public accessed from their homes during coronavirus.

The production sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The two versions will be shown across two days: April 30 and May 1 (2pm EST).

Watch the broadcast live below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You