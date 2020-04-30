BroadwayHD Announces May Lineup - THE GOES WRONG SHOW, ON THE TOWN, and More!

BroadwayHD has announced its upcoming May lineup, which includes a slate full of adored classics and brand new series debuts.

BBC One's hit comedy The Goes Wrong Show, based on the popular Broadway and West End production that started it all, The Play That Goes Wrong, will be released May 5, with new episodes going live each Tuesday through June. Having debuted in the UK to a lot of fanfare last year on BBC One, this marks the first time viewers in the U.S. will be able to watch the six-part series on streaming.

Additionally, Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra "paint the town with joy" in On the Town, and Julie Andrews plays a down-and-out British soprano who makes it big in the musical comedy Victor, Victoria, as both films also make their way to the platform on May 1.

On May 14, the remarkable documentary Carole King: Natural Woman, which chronicles the famed songstress' career, in her own words, with rare performances and home videos, will be available on the service.

Adding to BroadwayHD's growing slate of ballet content, The Royal Ballet's production of The Winter's Talewill be released on the platform on May 21. Directed by Christopher Wheeldon, this performance also joins his other productions, An American in Paris and, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, which are now streaming on BroadwayHD.

"Movie musicals have been in demand among our subscribers for a while, so we are looking forward to adding to our collection iconic favorites like 'On the Town'' and 'Victor, Victoria' Additionally, we are also looking forward to bringing fans other programming beyond traditionally staged performances including the BBC One's Goes Wrong Show, that many U.S. fans will have the opportunity to watch for the first time," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley.

May 1, 2020 - On the Town

From Warner Brothers, three fun-loving sailors Gabey (Gene Kelly), Chip (Frank Sinatra) and Ozzie (Jules Munshin) have 24 hours of shore leave in New York City, and they want to make every second count. While Chip makes a connection with quirky cab driver Brunhilde (Betty Garrett) and Ozzie swoons for prim anthropologist Claire (Ann Miller), Gabey falls in love with an actress he sees in an advertisement, Ivy Smith (Vera-Ellen). Leonard Bernstein, with lyricists Betty Comden and Adolph Green, provides the music

May 1, 2020 - Victor, Victoria

From Warner Brothers, Victoria Grant (Julie Andrews), a struggling Paris cabaret singer becomes the toast of the town when she goes on stage as a female impersonator in this musical comedy from director, Blake Edwards. Grant meets cabaret performer Toddy (Robert Preston), who becomes her manager, and bills Grant as a male/female impersonator. When the nightclubs eat it up, the duo makes it big -- even a Chicago mobster (James Garner) is enamored with Grant and sparks fly when the two are drawn to each other. Keeping the truth a secret is no easy task. Genders will bend, secrets will be revealed, closets will open and hearts will melt!

The Goes Wrong Show Series Debut

In this British comedy series developed by Mischief Theatre, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, an amateur dramatic society performs a series of half-hour plays for television, all of which go terribly wrong. First debuted on BBC One in December 2019, and licensed by Lionsgate, the series will be released to stream for the first time on BroadwayHD.

May 5, 2020 - Episode 1, The Pilot (Not The Pilot) - The Cornley have chosen to put on a Second World War drama, rarely performed because of its historical inaccuracy and poor research. Director Chris plays Rufus Heal, a dashing pilot reduced to a desk job cracking German codes in a top secret Allied facility after losing his leg.

May 12, 2020 - Episode 2 , A Trial to Watch- A legal drama for our intrepid performers, with Dennis taking on a lead role due to a conversation with his grandmother that turned out to be legally binding. He plays unscrupulous defense lawyer Karl McKennon, taking on his ex-wife Becky as he defends an ex-cop accused of murdering his brother.

May 19, 2020 - Episode 3, The Lodge- The gang present a 1960s-set horror this week, as the mysterious Albert Fortenoy welcomes a young family to his crumbling old house. A number of clever theatrical horror devices are used to create a creepy atmosphere and plenty of jump scares, and every single one manages to go horribly wrong.

May 26, 2020 - Episode 4, Harper's Locket - The gang turn their attentions to a period romance, a classic tale of family, duty and love across the class divide. A beautiful set has been built to replicate a grand country home, soon to be rocked by a literal and metaphorical storm. Sadly, the literal storm involves a water effect that threatens to flood the set.

May 14, 2020 - Carole King: Natural Woman

Carole King tells her story in the documentaryAmerican Masters - Carole King: Natural Woman that weaves previously unseen and rare performances and home movies with a new, exclusive interview withKing, friends, fellow songwriters Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Tapestry producer Lou Adler, drummer Russ Kunkel, and more.

May 21, 2020 - The Winter's Tale

Following his delightful full-length ballet Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Christopher Wheeldon continues his highly successful collaboration with designer Bob Crowley and composer Joby Talbot to create his first ballet based on a Shakespeare play, the late romance The Winter's Tale. Filmed at The Royal Ballet, the story follows the destruction of marriage through consuming jealousy, the abandonment of a child, and a seemingly hopeless love. Yet through remorse and regret-and after a statue comes miraculously to life-the ending is one of forgiveness and reconciliation.





