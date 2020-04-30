Poll Reveals Americans Might Be Willing to Go Back to the Theatre Within a Month of Reopening
As some states slowly begin the process of reopening, many are looking ahead to what the future might look like for large public gatherings and how far away that future might be.
A recent Hollywood Reporter poll reveals that Americans might be ready to head back to movie theatre as long as certain protocols like staggered seating and extra sanitization were in place. With those extra measures, plus the promise of following to White House guidelines, over half of Americans are prepared to go to the movies within the first month of reopening, according to poll results.
Click here to read more of the poll findings.
In New York City, all non-essential events have been canceled through June. Earlier this month, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin clarified the specifics of the evolving plan to re-open Broadway in an interview with Deadline. "Every couple of days our guesstimates go further out," she says. "As late as two weeks ago we were thinking that with any luck we might be up by July and that a worst case scenario might be September. Now, the best guesses are that unless there's serious testing and information that we don't have now, we're probably looking at September or later. It really depends on the elected officials, and we know very well that Governor Cuomo will be the one to tell us when we can come back."
While the lights of Broadway might be out longer than anticipated, we at BroadwayWorld look ahead to a theatre-filled future, and we'll be here in the meantime to provide you with the Broadway content you're missing!
