VIDEO: Keala Settle, Chrissy Metz, and More Lead 'You're Not Alone' Performance

Stars from stage and screen unite from their homes to sing Scott Alan's 'You're Not Alone', sharing a message of hope to anyone feeling lonely, isolated, anxious or depressed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new video will encourage people to visit the NHS Every Mind Matters website to find simple steps and advice on looking after their mental wellbeing.

The video is introduced by star of NBC drama 'This Is Us' Chrissy Metz' and features; Keala Settle known for her iconic role as the bearded lady 'Letty' in the hit film 'The Greatest Showman', Faye Brookes and Victoria Ekanoye formerly of ITV's Coronation Street, Amy Lennox (BBC's Holby City), Jonny Labey (BBC's Eastenders), Michael Auger (Collabro), 2019 Olivier nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six The Musical), Matt Bloyd (FOX's The Four), Former 'Wicked' West End and Broadway leading ladies; Kerry Ellis, Louise Dearman and Alice Fearn, along with '&Juliet's' leading men, Oliver Tompsett and Jordan Luke Gage.

Also lending their incredible voices; Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Tanya Edwards (Motown The Musical), Emma Lindars (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Connor Carson (Saturday Night Fever), Jonathan Bentley (Mamma Mia) Rebecca Lisewski (Strictly Ballroom) and singers David Ribi, John Wilding, Cassie McIvor and Daniele Alan Carter.

Keala Settle said; 'Being a part of this beautiful piece has been such a privilege and the most perfect reminder that we truly are not alone. This song is here for those trying to make it to the next day, the next moment in these trying times...we are with you. Though we be apart, we are standing beside you....and we love you.'

Faye Brookes said; 'It's so important that everyone looks after their mental wellbeing right now, I hope this beautiful video shares that message that no one is alone, we're all in this together'

Scott Alan said; "When Robbie Wilson approached me about using my song "You're Not Alone" to benefit those suffering during these trying times, I was instantly onboard. As an individual who has suffered with clinical depression through most of my life, I have always been a huge advocate of mental health awareness. Having some of the best voices from the West End, Broadway and TV lending their talents to support this as a reminder of how important it is to continue reminding those suffering most that you are never truly alone."