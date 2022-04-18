Wake Up With BWW 4/18: THE MINUTES Opens on Broadway, HAMILTON Postpones Tour Stops, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Minutes

Last night, The Minutes officially opened on Broadway! Below, check out all of the reviews for Tracy Letts' new play!

Plus, Hamilton postpones its tour due to a flu outbreak within the company, and more.

The Minutes Opens

Review Roundup: THE MINUTES Opens on Broadway

by Review Roundups

Steppenwolf's production of Tracy Letts' new play THE MINUTES opens on Broadway at Studio 54 tonight, starring Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: SWEET MAGNOLIAS Star Hunter Burke Shares His Artistic Journey From the Sugarcane Fields to Serenity on Survival Jobs

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the mega talented, kind, and thoughtful "Sweet Magnolia" Star, Hunter Burke who plays 'Trotter Vidhyakorn', on both seasons of the hit Netflix show.. (more...)

HAMILTON Tour Postpones Performances in Portland Following Flu Outbreak in Company

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performances of Hamilton at Portland's Keller Auditorium have been postponed. An official statement reads:. (more...)

VIDEO: Matt Doyle Talks COMPANY, Sondheim, and More with Richard Ridge!

by BroadwayWorld TV

Phone rings, door chimes in comes...Company star Matt Doyle for a chat with BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at BOTH AND at Boston Court Pasadena

by Nicole Rosky

Boston Court Pasadena has announced its first in-person, onstage production since early 2020, the world premiere of Both And (a play about laughing while black) by Carolyn Ratteray. Directed by Andi Chapman and performed by Ratteray, opening is set for Saturday, April 16, at 8pm and the run will continue through Sunday, May 15. The performance schedule is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.. (more...)

THE ITALIAN IN ME Will Play the Spring at Theatre West

by Nicole Rosky

In The Italian in Me, a doe-eyed aspiring actress from Canada - who has been raised on a heaping dose of old-fashioned values & Roman Catholic guilt - upends her life by moving to Italy. With her, she brings a tiny bit of cash and grandiose dreams of working in Italian Cinema.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Perfect Crime celebrates its 35th anniversary off-Broadway today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!