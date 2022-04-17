HAMILTON Tour Postpones Performances in Portland Following Flu Outbreak in Company

BroadwayWorld has just learned that performances of Hamilton at Portland's Keller Auditorium have been postponed. An official statement reads:

"We regret to report that today's performances of Hamilton, Sunday, April 17 at 1pm and 7pm at Keller Auditorium are also postponed due to a flu outbreak within the company. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders.

For those with tickets to one of these performances. please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule your performance. There is no other action needed on your part at this time. Details will be sent to you by email as soon as they're available.

For any questions, you may contact our Customer Service team at 503-417-0573 Monday 8 am-4 pm and Monday through Friday or email us at Broadway@PortlandOpera.org

Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We look forward to seeing you again soon"

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tonya, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.