VIDEO: Matt Doyle Talks COMPANY, Sondheim, and More with Richard Ridge!

Phone rings, door chimes in comes...Matt Doyle! This brilliant actor can currently be seen house down nightly in the revival of Company on Broadway with his rendition of the behemoth number, "Getting Married Today."

Matt recently to sat down with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss being part of the classic musical, working with Sondheim, his show-stopping number, and more! Go inside their chat at The Blue Room at the Civilian Hotel below!

During their chat, Matt discussed how the Company of Company handled the passing of the show's composer, Stephen Sondheim, before the production opened.

Matt said, "I'm so glad that Steve was able to see our first preview when we came back. We were originally supposed to open on March 22, 2020, which would have been Steve's 90th birthday. So to not celebrate that night with him and not celebrate it the way we were supposed to originally was tough and we definitely felt his absence that night."

He continued, "We went through a lot of trauma through this process and losing Steve during previews was really a pretty bitter blow. He was so good to this production, so good to the Company, and so much a part of it and so actively involved in all of the changes. Every single punctuation change was something that came from Steve, and it was just an unbelievable honor to get to share his last days and work with his genius. He was creating up until the moment he passed. It's amazing."

Of his big number, Matt said, "It's so unbelievable to be able to deliver this piece that I grew up watching and admiring and just worshipping these women that performed this piece so brilliantly...It's just a gift. That's really what it is at the end of the day. It is a masterfully written song."

Matt's additional Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite and Jasper in Deadland.

Regional credits include the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock N' Roll, West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theater in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and TV credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and "Private Romeo" (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include "Bare" (Peter). Matt's album, "Uncontrolled," is available on iTunes.