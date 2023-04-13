Wake Up With BWW 4/13: FAT HAM Reviews, JOSEPH... Film, Plus a Message From Danny Burstein!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

First, we'd like to wish a happy opening to Camelot, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Last night, Fat Ham officially opened on Broadway. Check out our roundup of reviews below, and stay tuned for additional coverage throughout the day.

Jon M. Chu will helm a film adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios. No further details have been announced at this time, but stay tuned to BroadwayWorld as more information is revealed.

JoJo also made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! this week and you can check out photos and video from her first night in the show.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Danny Burstein in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary.

A Birthday Message From Danny Burstein

Review Roundup: Pulitzer Prize-Winning FAT HAM Opens On Broadway!

by Review Roundups

Read reviews for the Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames, directed by Saheem Ali, opening tonight on Broadway! Fat Ham will run at the American Airlines Theatre for a strictly limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 25, 2023.. (more...)

Jon M. Chu to Direct JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film Adaptation

by Michael Major

After directing the Wicked movie musical, Jon M. Chu will helm a film adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Amazon Studios. Also known for directing the hit comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the film adaptation of In the Heights, Chu has been 'dreaming' of directing the musical for years.. (more...)

Photos: JoJo Takes Her First Bows as Satine in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows here!. (more...)

Video: New MOULIN ROUGE! Stars JoJo and Derek Klena Take Their First Bows Together

by BroadwayWorld TV

Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomes platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Check out video of JoJo and her co-star Derek Klena as they take their first bows together in the hit production!. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Family Help Oscar Hammerstein Museum in Efforts to Save Highland Farm

by Stephi Wild

The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center (OHMTEC) announced a major gift from the Miranda Family Fund in support of the nonprofit's effort to purchase, restore and preserve Oscar Hammerstein II's former home and creative epicenter at Highland Farm, and create a multifaceted and dynamic museum experience with a strong theatre education component.. (more...)

Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Star JoJo Becomes Satine In New Photo Shoot

by A.A. Cristi

This week, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Satine' at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre. JoJo had her first in-character photo shoot recently. Check out photos of Jojo and her co-star Derek Klena as the prepared to head into the hit show!. (more...)

Joe Mantello, Laurie Metcalf & More to be Featured in Steppenwolf Theatre Company 2023/24 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced its 2023/24 Season, featuring three world premieres and three Chicago premieres. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Ryan McCartan & Kanisha Marie Feliciano to Star in WEST SIDE STORY at Lyric Opera of Chicago

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ryan McCartan, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Brett Thiele, Amanda Castro, and Yurel Echezarreta will headline Lyric Opera of Chicago's production of West Side Story. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running Show

by BroadwayWorld TV

Watch the curtain call speech at Wicked as it becomes the 4th longest running show in Broadway history!. (more...)

Photos: Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, and More Backstage at JoJo's First Performance in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, April 11, Moulin Rouge! The Musical welcomed platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque. Following the performance, JoJo was greeted backstage by stars including Nicole Scherzinger, Jordan Fisher, Orfeh, and more. Check out the photos below!. (more...)

Camelot opens on Broadway tonight! Check out photos here.

