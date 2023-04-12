Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: WICKED Becomes Broadway's 4th Longest Running Show

Watch the curtain call speech celebrating the milestone!

Apr. 12, 2023  

Wicked is now officially the 4th longest running production in Broadway history! Last night, the show played its 7,486th performance.

Alyssa Fox, who is starring as Elphaba shared, "We want to acknowledge and thank our fans, both in the audience tonight and around the world, who have responded to Wicked in such a phenomenal way."

Watch the speech from curtain call below!

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by nearly 65 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

Video courtesy of Wicked






