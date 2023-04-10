Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 4/10: Lea Michele Teases Filmed FUNNY GIRL, Plus a Message From Michael R. Jackson!

Also, Olivia Holt will make her Broadway debut in Chicago beginning tonight.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Just last week, Lea Michele teased a possible filmed version of the Funny Girl revival, which she is currently starring in on Broadway. "You know, I think that's the hope," she revealed. "I think we really would love to make that happen."

Also, meet John Clancy, the Tony-nominated orchestrator behind this season's heartfelt hit musical, Kimberly Akimbo! Read our full interview with Clancy below!

Olivia Holt will make her Broadway debut in Chicago beginning tonight. She will take on the role of "Roxie Hart", and will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4. Learn more here!

Plus, check out an exclusive video message from Michael R. Jackson in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

A Birthday Message From Michael R. Jackson

Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers.

Today's Top Stories

Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival
by Stephi Wild

Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.. (more...)

Have the Tony Awards Ever Made Exceptions to Their Rules?
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: There's a lot of talk about Lea Michele's performance in Funny Girl, and how she won't be eligible for a Tony Award since the show opened last season. Is there any history of Tony Awards rules changes/exceptions in the past?. (more...)

Interview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway Pro
by A.A. Cristi

Meet John Clancy, the Tony-nominated orchestrator behind this season's heartfelt hit musical, Kimberly Akimbo!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis
by Jayke Workman

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.. (more...)

Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40
by Gil Kaan

Next up at Theatre 40 will be the stage reading of Andrew Davies's Prin April 28th and 29th. Jules Aaron directs Juliet Mills (as the titular Prin), Maxwell Caulfield, Ivy Khan, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Joe Clabby and David Hunt Stafford. Juliet was most gracious to chat with me on her day off from filming Grey's Anatomy.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
by Blair Ingenthron

Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something... funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party opened at Hollywood's Broadwater Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'So Big / So Small' From DEAR EVAN HANSENVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'So Big / So Small' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
April 8, 2023

Watch Liz Callaway sing 'So Big / So Small' from Dear Evan Hansen at MAIRI DORMAN-PHANEUF: MUSIC OF BROADWAY FOR CELLO & PIANO at 54 Below.
Martin McDonagh Says Theatres Have Refused to Perform His Plays Because He Wouldn't Make Language More 'Palatable'Martin McDonagh Says Theatres Have Refused to Perform His Plays Because He Wouldn't Make Language More 'Palatable'
April 8, 2023

According to an interview with BBC 4, Martin McDonagh says that theatres have refused to perform his plays because he would not allow them to change the language.
Broadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & PassoverBroadway Jukebox: 50 Songs for Easter & Passover
April 8, 2023

Enjoy songs from beloved Bible musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Prince of Egypt, to some less obvious prayers and hymns in shows like Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Come From Away and so many more!
Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed AwayJoanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed Away
April 8, 2023

Joanna Greer, a beloved member of the NYC theater community, and a devoted teacher who was dedicated to handing down the art forms of dance and storytelling, passed away on March 31 peacefully at home surrounded by family and love. 
Linda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 BelowLinda Eder, Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar And More Coming Up At 54 Below
April 7, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
