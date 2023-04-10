Wake Up With BWW 4/10: Lea Michele Teases Filmed FUNNY GIRL, Plus a Message From Michael R. Jackson!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Just last week, Lea Michele teased a possible filmed version of the Funny Girl revival, which she is currently starring in on Broadway. "You know, I think that's the hope," she revealed. "I think we really would love to make that happen."

Also, meet John Clancy, the Tony-nominated orchestrator behind this season's heartfelt hit musical, Kimberly Akimbo! Read our full interview with Clancy below!

Olivia Holt will make her Broadway debut in Chicago beginning tonight. She will take on the role of "Roxie Hart", and will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 4. Learn more here!

Plus, check out an exclusive video message from Michael R. Jackson in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival

by Stephi Wild

Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.. (more...)

Have the Tony Awards Ever Made Exceptions to Their Rules?

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: There's a lot of talk about Lea Michele's performance in Funny Girl, and how she won't be eligible for a Tony Award since the show opened last season. Is there any history of Tony Awards rules changes/exceptions in the past?. (more...)

Interview: How KIMBERLY AKIMBO Orchestrator John Clancy Went From Rock Drummer To Broadway Pro

by A.A. Cristi

Meet John Clancy, the Tony-nominated orchestrator behind this season's heartfelt hit musical, Kimberly Akimbo!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis

by Jayke Workman

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.. (more...)

Interview: Juliet Mills - A Lady of the Theatre Plays PRIN at Theatre 40

by Gil Kaan

Next up at Theatre 40 will be the stage reading of Andrew Davies's Prin April 28th and 29th. Jules Aaron directs Juliet Mills (as the titular Prin), Maxwell Caulfield, Ivy Khan, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, Joe Clabby and David Hunt Stafford. Juliet was most gracious to chat with me on her day off from filming Grey's Anatomy.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY

by Blair Ingenthron

Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something... funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party opened at Hollywood's Broadwater Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!. (more...)

