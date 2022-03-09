Wake Up With BWW 3/9: Olivier Award Nominations, BROADWAY VACATION Pre-Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley in Cabaret

Today's top stories include the Olivier Award nominations, led by Cabaret. Plus, The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation has announced a pre-Broadway run, more information has been released about the upcoming London production of Newsies, and more!

CABARET Leads in Nominations for the 2022 Olivier Awards

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nominations have been announced for the Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard, British theatre's most prestigious honours, which take place on Sunday 10 April at the Royal Albert Hall.. (more...)

THE GRISWOLDS' BROADWAY VACATION THE MUSICAL, Announces Pre-Broadway Engagements in Seattle & Houston

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, The Musical will make its debut this fall at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre from September 10 - October 1, followed by an engagement at Houston's Theatre Under the Stars from October 25 - November 6 prior to its arrival on Broadway (date and theatre to be announced). . (more...)

Keri René Fuller and Hana Stewart to Join SIX on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome Keri René Fuller in the role of Jane Seymour and alternate Hana Stewart to the cast. Keri René Fuller will begin Monday, March 14 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) while Abby Mueller takes a medical leave of absence. . (more...)

VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks THE MUSIC MAN, Hugh Jackman, and More on THE LATE SHOW

by Stephi Wild

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster returned to The Late Show last night to share stories about working with her The Music Man co-star Hugh Jackman, and to give Stephen Colbert something special she made by hand in her dressing room.. (more...)

VIDEO: Patti LuPone Sings 'Ladies Who Lunch' in COMPANY; Returns to the Show Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

Everybody rise! The full version of Patti LuPone singing 'Ladies Who Lunch' from Company has been released by the production.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan Will Release Music with His New Band, Age of Madness

by Nicole Rosky

xNew music is coming from Jeremy Jordan! The Broadway favorite announced today on Instagram that he will soon release music with his new band, Age of Madness. 'I tried doing it one way, but this was the only way it was ever really happening,' he writes.. (more...)

NEWSIES Comes to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in the Round on 28 November

by Stephi Wild

The theatre and dates have been announced for the London premiere of Disney's NEWSIES, the award-winning Broadway musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds & Octavia Spencer in New Movie Musical SPIRITED

by Michael Major

"Spirited' is a modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol' starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Check out the new photos now!. (more...)

Photos: PARADISE SQUARE Cast Heads to the Barrymore Theatre Ahead of First Preview

by Nicole Rosky

The cast of Paradise Square has assembled at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in preparation of the show's first preview on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The musical officially opens on Sunday, April 3, 2022.. (more...)

