Jeremy Jordan Will Release Music with His New Band, Age of Madness

New music is coming from Jeremy Jordan! The Broadway favorite announced today on Instagram that he will soon release music with his new band, Age of Madness. "I tried doing it one way, but this was the only way it was ever really happening," he writes.

Watch the announce below!

Jordan is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway, as well as his many roles on television including series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled." Recently, he starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation. Additional Broadway credits include starring as Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), Tony in West Side Story, and lead roles in Waitress and Rock of Ages. On TV, he has guest starred on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU."