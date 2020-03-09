Wake Up With BWW 3/9: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Begins Previews Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Tonight, Mrs. Doubtfire officially begins previews on Broadway! The show stars Rob McClure in the title role.

Tired of singing Happy Birthday when you wash your hands, and need a more on-brand way to make sure you're being thorough? We've got a list of showtune alternatives in the article below!

Read more about these and other top stories by scrolling down!

by Stephi Wild

Trying to protect yourself from coronavirus, but tired of singing Happy Birthday every time you wash your hands? The Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls, New York has compiled a list of showtune alternatives!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Watch MOULIN ROUGE's Amber Ardolino's Music Video for Grace Potter's 'Paris Ooh La La'

by Stage Tube

Moulin Rouge's Amber Ardolino, along with some of her Broadway dancer friends, have created a music video for the Grace Potter song 'Paris Ooh La La' for International Women's Day!. (more...)

3) What's in a Name? When is a Jukebox Musical Not a Jukebox Musical?

by Matt Tamanini

MOULIN ROUGE!, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, SING STREET. Five of the 10 original musicals to come to Broadway during the 2019-20 season are generally described as 'jukebox musicals' (more on why I have my reservations about calling the last one a jukebox musical later). For some, this subgenre of the modern musical is a blight on the legacies of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, and every other legend who has brought original songs to stage.. (more...)

4) Tales from the West Side: An In-Depth Look at the Evolution of WEST SIDE STORY

by Alexa Criscitiello

Go inside the creation and 63-year evolution of the musical theatre masterpiece, West Side Story.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Mrs. Doubtfire officially begins previews on Broadway tonight!

MRS. DOUBTFIRE features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Ethan Popp (Tina) will serve as Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator.

The principal cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will feature Rob McClure in the title role, Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmeyer, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard.

What we're geeking out over: Gerard Butler Visits the Queens of SIX

Gerard Butler visited the queens of Six on Broadway last night, March 6. Following the show, he posed for a picture with the cast.

The musical phenomenon SIX will officially open at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) on March 12, 2020.

What we're watching: Ato Blankson-Wood and James Cusati-Moyer Look Back on the Importance of SLAVE PLAY

Provocative. Scalding. Explosive. Radical. Daring. These are just a few words that have used to describe Jeremy O. Harris's latest work- Slave Play, which just concluded its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre in January. The critically acclaimed play, brought to life onstage by director Robert O'Hara, rocked the world of audiences since it opened on October 6, and long before that, during its off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop.

Watch as Blankson-Wood and Cusati-Moyer recall some of their favorite memories from the experience and look back on what it meant to them to tell such an important story eight times a week!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





