What's in a Name? When is a Jukebox Musical Not a Jukebox Musical?

Simple rules for determining if a show is, or is not, a jukebox musical.

MOULIN ROUGE!, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, SING STREET. Five of the 10 original musicals to come to Broadway during the 2019-20 season are generally described as "jukebox musicals" (more on why I have my reservations about calling the last one a jukebox musical later). For some, this subgenre of the modern musical is a blight on the legacies of Rodgers and Hammerstein, the Gershwins, Cole Porter, Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, and every other legend who has brought original songs to the stage.

This past week in his Hollywood Reporter review for the musical GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - which features songs written and originally performed by Bob Dylan - critic David Rooney called it, "the anti-jukebox musical," in part because the songs are not fully integrated into the story, but instead help set the mood and clarify the mindset of the characters in the show irrespective of the action happening in the actual narrative.

Whether GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is a jukebox musical or the anti-jukebox musical, it is clear that not all jukebox musicals are created equally, and I am here to tell you that not all musicals that we collectively call jukebox musicals actually are jukebox musicals.

Confused? Don't worry, I am going to provide you with some easy truisms to cut through the collective clutter of these often misused colloquialisms so that when you speak of all things jukebox musical, you are doing it correctly.

Now, I admit that these terms are nebulous at best, and that there is no official, agreed upon definition for them amongst the theatre intelligentsia, but - in my humble opinion - these are all correct and anyone who disagrees is wrong.

Some jukebox musicals are bio musicals, but not all bio musicals are jukebox musicals .

This one seems self-explanatory, right? Since even before Thespis stepped out of the chorus, theatre has told the stories of real-life people, and as the modern musical developed, those stories became an integral part of the art form's legacy. From THE SOUND OF MUSIC to FUNNY GIRL, from THE Will Rogers FOLLIES to FIORELLO!, from THE KING AND I to GYPSY, the history of the Broadway musical cannot be told without the inclusion of biographical musicals.

But, as the term "biopic" has become popular in the movie industry, the theatre has had to come up with a corollary, thus the term "bio-musical" was born. Often, we hear this term assigned to shows that use a pop singers catalog as the score for a show about that individual's life, and that obviously would apply. But, to make that the entire definition of the term erases the decades of wholly original musicals written about real-life subjects.

Jukebox musical AND bio musical : JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL, ON YOUR FEET!, TINA, THE CHER SHOW, SUMMER, and many more.

Bio-musical, but NOT a jukebox musical : DIANA, HAMILTON, EVITA, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, and many more.

All jukebox musicals use existing songs, but not all musicals that use existing songs are jukebox musicals .

This one is a two-pronged point, and honestly the one that makes me the most pedantically angry. The first point is that for a show to be a jukebox musical, the music absolutely has to have been written a) since jukeboxes became a cultural touchstone, and b) for popular radio play, rather than for a stage play.

When I hear people refer to a " Gershwin jukebox musical " it makes me want to scream and question why we even pretend that words have actual meanings.

1) Jukeboxes became a popular form of communal entertainment in the United States in the mid-1940s, and hit their peak in the '50s. George Gershwin died in 1937. Ipso facto, nothing built around songs that the Gershwin brothers wrote together could ever be considered a "jukebox musical."

2) Nearly all of the songs in NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT (as referenced in the review linked above) had originally been written for Broadway or movie musicals. That fact also disqualifies it from "jukebox musical" consideration, so thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

Shows like NICE WORK and CRAZY FOR YOU are what I refer to as "trunk shows." Not to be confused with the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW type gatherings, these are simply musicals that borrow "trunk songs" from a composer's catalog and interpolate them into a story.

For CRAZY FOR YOU (and the current version of ANYTHING GOES for that matter), a very rough version of an existing story is used as a framework upon which to hang songs written for a variety of purposes. This type of interpolation into a pre-existing story doesn't necessarily preclude these shows from being jukebox in nature (looking at you, ALL SHOOK UP and HEAD OVER HEELS), but in the cases of the Gershwins and Cole Porter, the other criteria certainly do.

The second point in this argument is about revues. Long before SHOW BOAT and/or OKLAHOMA! integrated the musical into what we recognize it to be today, revues were the dominant form of musical entertainment on Broadway, but as the art form has evolved, so have they.

What were once called revues are probably more directly connected to jukebox musicals than what we call revues today. Modern revues like PRINCE OF BROADWAY, PUTTING IT TOGETHER, and THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND are celebrations of an artist or artists' career using existing songs, but they clearly do not meet the other conditions for jukebox consideration, therefore, they are something completely different than jukebox musicals.

Jukebox musical AND use existing songs : MAMMA MIA!, AIN'T TOO PROUD, HEAD OVER HEELS, ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, ALL SHOOK UP, ROCK OF AGES, XANADU, and, well, all of them.

Use existing songs, but NOT a jukebox musical : CRAZY FOR YOU, SHUFFLE ALONG, OR, THE MAKING OF THE MUSICAL SENSATION OF 1921 AND ALL THAT FOLLOWED, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, SOPHISTICATED LADIES, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM, and many more.

All jukebox musicals use existing songs from the "jukebox era," but not all shows that use existing songs from the "jukebox era" are jukebox musicals .

Here's where things get a bit tricky. In the last point, we addressed the situation surrounding revues. Most of the theatrical revues that we see today involve existing songs by theatrical artists strung together in a theatrically-styled concert. However, there are plenty of revues that take different forms, and use songs that would otherwise fit the jukebox criteria; written during the "jukebox era" and written primarily for popular, radio distribution.

But, for a show to be a jukebox musical, it must first be a musical. SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE features iconic rock 'n' roll tunes from the Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller library, but it doesn't tell a story. So it is therefore a revue, and not a musical, jukebox or otherwise (pedantic, I know).

DISASTER! uses pop, rock, and disco songs from the 1970s to tell a story parodying disaster films from that decade. So, it is a jukebox musical.

Some of the shows that I would not consider jukebox musicals are a little more difficult to sort, because they defy what we normally see on Broadway stages. COME FLY AWAY and MOVIN' OUT are essentially dance pieces that tell thinly connected stories around the pop catalogs of Frank Sinatra and Billy Joel, respectively.

Legendary choreographer Twyla Tharp clearly uses the songs and dancing in these shows to tell stories, but, for me, they don't rise to the level of an actual "musical," therefore they can't be a "jukebox musical." Feel free to argue with me on this one though.

Jukebox musical AND use existing songs from "jukebox era" : THE BOY FROM OZ, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, LENNON, LAZARUS, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, GOOD VIBRATIONS, and many more.

Use existing songs from "jukebox era," but NOT a jukebox musical : SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE, Jacques Brel IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN PARIS, COME FLY AWAY, MOVIN' OUT, and probably a few more that I can't come up with right now.

Some jukebox musicals are bad, but not all jukebox musicals are bad .

Calling something a jukebox musical should not be a pejorative. It is a descriptive term that should give an audience member an insight into what a show is. However, it has become common - and almost expected - to look down on all new musicals based on an existing catalog of music, a movie, a TV show, or any other existing intellectual property.

But immediately dismissing them based solely on where their songs and stories come from would be the definition of cutting off your nose to spite your tastes. Like all shows, individual jukebox musicals have their strengths and weaknesses. If you choose to dismiss one half of the musicals in a season simply because of how they are constructed, you have the right to do that, but you will be missing out on incredibly important and impressive additions to the theatrical landscape.

MOULIN ROUGE! is one of the most thrilling visual feasts that I have ever seen on stage. JAGGED LITTLE PILL tackles extremely important issues of sexual violence and how we treat women who have suffered abuse. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL showcases one of the most awe-inspiring performances that I have ever seen on stage. GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (which I haven't seen since it was at the Public) breaks new ground in the use of songs supporting a story. And SING STREET, which I haven't yet seen, is based on one of my favorite movie musicals of the past decade or two.

As referenced in the first paragraph of my mini-manifesto, without having seen SING STREET, I am hesitant to automatically call it a jukebox musical, because it is probably more rightly classified as a stage adaptation of a movie musical. MOULIN ROUGE! on the other hand is also a stage adaptation of a movie musical, but clearly interpolates dozens of additional popular songs, and, not for nothing, it was a jukebox movie musical to begin with, so I am fine calling it a jukebox musical now that it is finally on stage.

Either way, the takeaway from this annoyingly punctilious piece will hopefully be that we should be specific and exact when describing shows that come to the stage, but that we shouldn't ever allow those descriptions themselves to deter us from seeing a show that we think that we might like. Life's to short to let labels get in the way of our happiness.





