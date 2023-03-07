Wake Up With BWW 3/7: Drew Gehling Joins LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Yesterday, we learned that the New York Theatre Workshop production of Three Sisters, starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig, has been postponed indefinitely. The production was initially planned as part of the 2019/2020 season but was postponed due to the pandemic. A statement reads, "new scheduling conflicts have arisen for the production's in-demand artists which proved to be insurmountable in bringing the production to life during the 2022/23 season."

The film adaptation of the musical version of Mean Girls has gone into production! The movie's star, Renee Rapp, took to Instagram to share a photo and video from her first day heading to set.

Plus, Drew Gehling will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. Gehling joins a cast that includes Maude Apatow as Audrey and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as Seymour.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

THREE SISTERS Starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig Indefinitely Postponed at New York Theatre Workshop

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New York Theatre Workshop has announced that the highly anticipated production of Three Sisters-directed by Sam Gold in a new adaptation by Clare Barron starring Oscar Isaac and Greta Gerwig-has been indefinitely postponed. . (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Begins Production

by Stephi Wild

The upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has officially gone into production! Renee Rapp, who will reprise the role of Regina George that she played on Broadway, took to Instagram to share the news.. (more...)

Original Cast Members To Swap Roles For COME FROM AWAY Gander Production

by Team BWW

Original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley will play Beverley & Others and Astrid Van Wieren will play Diane & Others. Bromley and Wieren played each other's roles in the original production of the musical.. (more...)

Jewelle Blackman, Tom Hewitt & Lillias White Extend Runs in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Hadestown's Jewelle Blackman, Tom Hewitt and Lillias White have all extended their runs in the show. See who else is starring, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Drew Gehling to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Drew Gehling will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S. beginning March 14. See who else is starring, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

VIDEO: Halle Bailey Shares First Look at New LITTLE MERMAID Ariel Doll

by Michael Major

Halle Bailey took to Instagram to share a first look at the new Little Mermaid Ariel doll, styled after her in the upcoming live action film. Bailey, who is also set to star in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, shared how much it means to her to have a doll that looked like her. Watch the video of the reveal now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Alyssa Fox, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, John Dossett & More in WICKED on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Check out photos of the newest cast of Wicked on Broadway, including Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, John Dossett as The Wizard, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose, and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond. Their first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday March 7. . (more...)

Brian Michael Bendis to Chronicle Work on SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK in New Graphic Novel

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Brian Michael Bendis is chronicling his time working on the Broadway musical Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark in his new autobiographical graphic novel 'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!'. . (more...)

Lea Salonga, A.J. Shively, and More to Lead MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens & Flaherty

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Classic Stage Company will present Make Them Hear You: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens and Flaherty. See performance details, and how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

