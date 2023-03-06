Original Cast Members To Swap Roles For COME FROM AWAY Gander Production

The Arts and Culture Centres and Michael Rubinoff announced today the cast, band, and creative team for acclaimed director Jillian Keiley's new production of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's Come From Away, set to run July 7, 2023 - September 3, 2023 at the Joseph R Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Joining the cast are a number of Come From Away alumni who have performed in productions around the world, including original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, who will play Beverley & Others and Astrid Van Wieren who will play Diane & Others. Bromley and Wieren played each other's roles in the original production of the musical.

From the Toronto and North American Touring companies, Clint Butler will play Kevin T & Others and Kate Etienne will play Margie & Others and from London's West End company, Stuart Hickey will play Nick & Others.

In addition to Petrina, Clint and Kate, another six Newfoundland and Labradorians will be part of this historic production, including Gander's Ryan Alexander (Ensemble, Garth & Others), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), Tim Matson (Oz & Others) and Alison Woolridge (Bonnie & Others). The production also welcomes from the Hamilton National Tour, Angelica Company, Tyler Belo (Bob & Others), from Broadway's Waitress, Maiesha McQueen (Hannah & Others), Dora Award nominated actor Michael Torontow (Kevin J & Others) and Ontario/Atlantic Canada performer Bridget Bezanson (Ensemble, Brenda & Others). An additional cast member is to be announced later.

The Newfoundland and Labradorian members of the band include Jonathan Monro (Musical Director), Jason Field (Electric/Acoustic Guitar), Darren Browne (Acoustic Guitars/Mandolins/Bouzouki), Frank Fusari (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Original Toronto production musician Greg Hawco (Bodhrán/Percussion), Original Broadway musician Romano DiNillo (Drums/Percussion) and Evan Smith (Associate Musical Director). Joining the band is original Broadway musician Ben Power (Whistle/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes). Additional band members to be announced later.

Come From Away's book, music and lyrics are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production's creative team includes Marc Kimmelman (Choreography), Bob Foster (Music Supervision), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Don Ellis (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Craig Putt (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director), Allison Kelly (Associate Director) and Renée Strasfeld (Associate Producer).

Producer, Michael Rubinoff said, "It has been a dream from the beginning to create a production of Come From Away in Newfoundland and Labrador. The passion and creative vision this team has for the show is leading to a theatrical experience that will be joyous, moving and as authentic as the community portrayed."

"I have always been amazed by Come From Away's brilliant ability to go straight to the heart of what is most important in times of tragedy. I can't wait to bring a Newfoundland perspective to the creation of this new version, and to show these wonderful artists from around the world just what everyone is singing about," shared director Jillian Keiley.

Come From Away is produced by The Arts and Culture Centres of Newfoundland and Labrador, Aiden Flynn Director and Michael Rubinoff. Original Broadway production produced by Junkyard Dog Productions.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical all around the world comes home in this all-new production. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them on 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.