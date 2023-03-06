Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brian Michael Bendis to Chronicle Work on SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK in New Graphic Novel

Mar. 06, 2023  

Brian Michael Bendis is chronicling his time working on the Broadway musical Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark in his new autobiographical graphic novel 'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!'.

Read the full story on The Hollywood Reporter HERE.

Bendis is one of the biggest comic book authors of all time with his work at Marvel Comics, and as the co-creator Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Spider-Man. 'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!' is a follow up to his award-winning Fortune and Glory, a three-issue autobiographical story about his time in Hollywood, which he wrote in 2000.

Bendis shared, "Every time I bring up, even to people who know me very well, that I was, for a moment, the writer of the Spider-Man Broadway musical, people stop what they're doing and say, 'Tell me everything.' And I realized that yeah, that is a good one."

'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!' will come out in weekly installments in the author's Substack newsletter starting this week, running bi-weekly. Once it's been fully released, the installments will be collected in a print edition from Dark Horse Comics.

SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark featured music and lyrics by 22-time Grammy Award-winners Bono and The Edge and a book co-written by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with direction by Ms. Taymor and additional direction by Philip William McKinley. Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark was the most expensive Broadway production in history, with a budget of $75 million. It ran on Broadway for three years, from 2011-2014, and closed at a financial loss.

Read the full story HERE.



