Brian Michael Bendis to Chronicle Work on SPIDER-MAN: TURN OFF THE DARK in New Graphic Novel

Brian Michael Bendis is chronicling his time working on the Broadway musical Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark in his new autobiographical graphic novel 'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!'.

Bendis is one of the biggest comic book authors of all time with his work at Marvel Comics, and as the co-creator Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Spider-Man. 'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!' is a follow up to his award-winning Fortune and Glory, a three-issue autobiographical story about his time in Hollywood, which he wrote in 2000.

Bendis shared, "Every time I bring up, even to people who know me very well, that I was, for a moment, the writer of the Spider-Man Broadway musical, people stop what they're doing and say, 'Tell me everything.' And I realized that yeah, that is a good one."

'Fortune and Glory: The Musical!' will come out in weekly installments in the author's Substack newsletter starting this week, running bi-weekly. Once it's been fully released, the installments will be collected in a print edition from Dark Horse Comics.

SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark featured music and lyrics by 22-time Grammy Award-winners Bono and The Edge and a book co-written by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with direction by Ms. Taymor and additional direction by Philip William McKinley. Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark was the most expensive Broadway production in history, with a budget of $75 million. It ran on Broadway for three years, from 2011-2014, and closed at a financial loss.

