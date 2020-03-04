Wake Up With BWW 3/4: Olivier Award Nominees, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday the Olivier Award nominees were announced. Among the nominees with the most nominations were & Juliet, Fiddler on the Roof, Dear Evan Hansen, and more! Check out the full list in our story below!

We've got your first look at the new music video from Sing Street from the song 'Drive it Like You Stole It'! Check it out below!

The upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! has begun filming! Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is making his directorial debut with the feature, tweeted a picture of him holding the film slate, which features his name as director on it.

It's Super Tuesday and Randy Rainbow is living by one motto: any dem will do. Watch below as he spoofs Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!. (more...)

2) & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards; Full List!

The 2020 Olivier Award nominations have been announced!. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Which COMPANY Character Are You?

In celebration of the 2020 revival of Company's first preview, take our personality quiz to find out which character you are!. (more...)

4) Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Photo From First Day of Filming TICK, TICK...BOOM!

by TV News Desk

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 3 to share a photo from the set of the upcoming film adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM! Miranda, who is making his directorial debut with the feature, tweeted a picture of him holding the film slate, which features his name as director on it. . (more...)

5) Photo Flash: First Look at Dot-Marie Jones as Dennis Dupree in ROCK OF AGES

Photos have been released of three-time Emmy Award nominee Dot-Marie Jones as Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree in the 10th Anniversary Production of ROCK OF AGES at New World Stages (340 W 50th St). The three-time Emmy Award nominee is making her New York stage debut in a limited engagement through April 19, 2020.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: AIN'T TOO PROUD Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions!

On 2/20 over at Broadway Sessions we were joined by some FIERCE cast members from Ain't Too Proud! Performers included Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Esther Antoine, Jamari Johnson Williams, Jelani Remy, Marcus Paul James, Morgan McGhee, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, Ta'Nika Gibson, Corey West, and Tiffany Frances along with guests Lindsay Gloriana Bohon, Anthony Fett and "Rising Star" Jesse Michael Allison.

What we're watching: Watch the New Music Video for SING STREET's 'Drive It Like You Stole It'

Sony Masterworks Broadway will soon release Sing Street (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), an album of music from the musical adaptation of John Carney's indie hit film. Available for preorder now, the album will be released digitally Thursday, March 26, coinciding with the show's Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre that same evening, with the physical CD release to follow on Friday, April 17. Check out the full music video for 'Drive It Like You Stole It.'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Laura Michelle Kelly, who turns 39 today!

Kelly has appeared on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof, and Mary Poppins. On the West End, she could be seen in Mary Poppins, for which she won an Olivier Award in 2005. In addition, she appeared in The Second Mrs. Tanqueray, The Lord of the Rings, Speed The Plow, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Peter Pan, Mamma Mia!, My Fair Lady, and Whistle Down the Wind. Her film credits include Goddess and Sweeney Todd.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





