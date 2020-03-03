BWW Exclusive: AIN'T TOO PROUD Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions!

On 2/20 over at Broadway Sessions we were joined by some FIERCE cast members from Ain't Too Proud! Performers included Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Esther Antoine, Jamari Johnson Williams, Jelani Remy, Marcus Paul James, Morgan McGhee, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, Ta'Nika Gibson, Corey West, and Tiffany Frances along with guests Lindsay Gloriana Bohon, Anthony Fett and "Rising Star" Jesse Michael Allison.

We will see you on March 12th for our next show! Remember, it is never too early to make those reservations (www.broadwaysessions.net) and be sure to follow along with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @bwaysessions

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909 or. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





