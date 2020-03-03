Photo Flash: First Look at Dot-Marie Jones as Dennis Dupree in ROCK OF AGES
Photos have been released of three-time Emmy Award nominee Dot-Marie Jones as Bourbon Room owner Dennis Dupree in the 10th Anniversary Production of Rock of Ages at New World Stages (340 W 50th St). The three-time Emmy Award nominee is making her New York stage debut in a limited engagement through April 19, 2020.
Check out the photos below!
Dot-Marie Jones made a memorable star turn on FOX's megahit television series "Glee" as Coach Beiste, earning three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. In its third season, the show received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. With an expansive list of diverse film and television credits, Jones is known for her poignant roles in both drama and comedy. In 2017, Dot performed in her first theatre production of Our Town with the Deaf West Company at The Pasadena Playhouse.
The first woman to play the role of Dennis, Jones joins the ranks of rock legend Dee Snider and Oscar nominee Alec Baldwin, who have played the role on stage and screen, respectively. The role was originated on Broadway by Obie Award winner Adam Dannheisser (Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof). 10th Anniversary cast member Matt Ban will return to the role on April 20, 2020.
Photo Credit: Caitlin McNaney
