Wake Up With BWW 3/31: DIANA Announces Broadway Return Date, and More!

Diana will soon get a royal welcome- on Broadway and Netflix. Pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval, and following health and safety guidelines, previews are scheduled to resume at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The Drama League has just announced the 2021 Nominees and Special Recognition Honorees for The 87th Annual Drama League Awards. Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, this year the organization has established five unique categories to honor the extraordinary achievements of artists across the nation who created digital and socially-distanced theatrical productions.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is currently working on developing Game of Thrones as a stage play for Broadway, the West End and Australia. Martin is writing the play alongside Duncan MacMillan, and it is set to be directed by Dominic Cooke. The first show is expected to launch in 2023.

1) Seyi Omooba Ordered to Pay Over £300,000 Following Legal Action Against Curve Leicester For Removal From THE COLOR PURPLE

2) Breaking: DIANA Sets Opening Night on Broadway; Netflix Premiere Set for October 2021

3) Breaking: Nominees Announced for 2021 Drama League Awards, Honoring Digital and Socially-Distanced Theatre Across the Country

4) George R.R. Martin is Developing a GAME OF THRONES Play Set for Broadway, the West End and Australia

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge returns today at 12pm! Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is TBA. Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Donizetti's Roberto Devereux Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecień, conducted by Maurizio Benini. Production by Sir David McVicar. From April 16, 2016. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House is a Game Night with guests TBA. Tune in at 8pm here!

BWW Exclusive: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!

Everyone's favorite girl scout, Dana Steingold, is teaching a masterclass on April 18 at 12pm ET! Watch below as she shares what to expect in the class and teases all the fun topics you can discuss during the Q&A!

What we're watching: BROADWAY BACKWARDS is Back- Watch Now!

Broadway Backwards, the annual event where gender doesn't matter but love does, is set to make its virtual premiere tonight, March 30 (8pm ET) with special appeals from Chasten Buttigieg, Ariana DeBose, Debra Messing, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tony Shalhoub and Ben Vereen. The stream will be available on demand through Saturday, April 3. Broadway Backwards (#broadwaybackwards) is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and benefits Broadway Cares and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

This virtual edition explores how the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has specifically affected the LGBTQ community. The show will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson as a New Yorker who hallucinates a fantastical journey guided by a late-night television host, portrayed by Jenn Colella.

