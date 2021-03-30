VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!

Everyone's favorite girl scout, Dana Steingold, is teaching a masterclass on April 18 at 12pm ET! Watch below as she shares what to expect in the class and teases all the fun topics you can discuss during the Q&A!

This class will focus on vocal tips, storytelling and personalization of your piece. Ultimately, it is about finding the most positive and empowered version of yourself and letting that shine through your work. Q&A time (last 30 minutes) can also be used to chat about the business, career coaching and discuss college/training.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Dana, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A.

Dana Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Broadway/National Tours: 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off Broadway/New York: Avenue Q (Kate/Lucy), The Visit (Otillie opposite Chita Rivera), Saturday Night (Mildred), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Regional Included: Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Westport Country Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Two River, Weston Playhouse. She is the voice of Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon's Welcome to the Wayne.