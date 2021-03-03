Wake Up With BWW 3/3: Idina Menzel on RENT's 25th Anniversary and Legacy, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rent is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month! CBS This Morning chatted with Idina Menzel, who discussed the show's impact and its legacy.

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand-new Instagram AR Filter in honor of the anniversary of the 1965 film The Sound of Music. Laura Osnes was the first to test out the new filter, and stars in the filter's demo video on Instagram!

PRODIGAL SON returns to FOX this April, with Tony winners Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming stepping into supporting roles. Check out a trailer!

1) VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon & John Legend Perform BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Parody 'March Again'

by Stage Tube

'Beauty and the Beast' is a 1991 Disney animated musical with music by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.. (more...)

2) Jessica Alexander Will Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

by TV News Desk

'The Little Mermaid' also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. . (more...)

3) Celebrating Women's History Month: Women in Theatre Through the Decades: 1940s-1950s

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Through our Women in Theatre Through the Decades features, we will be highlighting the vital role that women have played in theatre history, showcasing those who paved the way and who continue to make history today. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch HAMILTON-Inspired Figure Skating Routines!

The music of Hamilton may be new to the gymnastics floor on a national level, but plenty of other competitive athletes have been moving to the musical for quite a while- ice skaters. Watch below as skaters on every level create routines to the Tony winning smash hit.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Idina Menzel Talks RENT's 25th Anniversary and its Legacy on CBS THIS MORNING

Rent is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month! CBS This Morning chatted with Idina Menzel, one of the musical's original stars whose career kicked off thanks to Rent.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Patrick Cassidy!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Wagner's Die Walküre Starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll, conducted by James Levine. Production by Otto Schenk. From April 8, 1989. Tune in here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with a FLOYD COLLINS Cast Reunion with Jason Danieley, Chris Innvar, Martin Moran, Theresa McCarthy, Cass Morgan, Jesse Lenat, Tina Landau, and Adam Guettel​.

What we're geeking out over: New Instagram AR Filter Launched in Honor of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Film Anniversary

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand-new Instagram AR Filter in honor of the anniversary of the 1965 film The Sound of Music. The filter, which places users in the Austrian alps - where their heart can sing every song it hears! - can be accessed by navigating to the effects tab on The Sound of Music Instagram page, or can be directly accessed at THIS LINK (on mobile only).

Laura Osnes was the first to test out the new filter, and stars in the filter's demo video on Instagram!

What we're watching: See Tony Winners Alan Cumming & Catherine Zeta-Jones in a Trailer for PRODIGAL SON

PRODIGAL SON returns to FOX this April, with Tony winners Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming stepping into supporting roles.

