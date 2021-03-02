Jessica Alexander Will Star in THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Film

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

"Get Even" star Jessica Alexander has joined the star-studded cast of Disney's live action remake of "The Little Mermaid."

'The Little Mermaid' also stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as her evil aunt Ursula, Javier Bardem as her father King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

There is no word yet on who Alexander will be playing in the film, according to Deadline.

Music from the original film will be included as well as new songs from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will be producing the film with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Alexander is best known for her role on "Get Even," but she has recently filmed appearances in "A Banquet" and "Glasshouse."

Photo Credit: Disney