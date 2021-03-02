New Instagram AR Filter Launched in Honor of THE SOUND OF MUSIC Film Anniversary

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization launched a brand-new Instagram AR Filter in honor of the anniversary of the 1965 film The Sound of Music. The filter, which places users in the Austrian alps - where their heart can sing every song it hears! - can be accessed by navigating to the effects tab on The Sound of Music Instagram page, or can be directly accessed at THIS LINK (on mobile only).

Laura Osnes was the first to test out the new filter, and stars in the filter's demo video on Instagram!

Use the filter on Instagram (between March 2-15), and tag @SoundOfMusic and #SOMsweepstakes in your post for the chance to win one of five themed prize packages!

Click HERE for more details about how to enter!