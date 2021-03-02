VIDEO: Idina Menzel Talks RENT's 25th Anniversary and its Legacy on CBS THIS MORNING

Rent is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month! CBS This Morning chatted with Idina Menzel, one of the musical's original stars whose career kicked off thanks to Rent.

In the interview, Menzel talks about the show's anniversary as well as its legacy.

"It was our responsibility to communicate and put forward Jonathan [Larsen]'s message and his story and his music," she said. "I will be forever grateful for the foundation that that gave me as a performer and as a human being."

25 years ago, the groundbreaking musical #RENT launched @IdinaMenzel and so many others into the spotlight.



Ahead on @CBSThisMorning, Menzel reflects on the show's 25th anniversary and talks to @vladduthiersCBS about its lasting legacy.

March 2, 2021

Rent is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's 1896 opera La Bohème. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The musical premiered in a workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop in 1993, and moved to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996.

The original cast featured Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Idina Menzel, Daphne Rubin Vega, Jesse L. Martin, Taye Diggs, Fredi Walker, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.