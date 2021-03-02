VIDEO: See Tony Winners Alan Cumming & Catherine Zeta-Jones in a Trailer for PRODIGAL SON

PRODIGAL SON returns to FOX this April, with Tony winners Catherine Zeta-Jones and Alan Cumming stepping into supporting roles.

Cumming has received over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, three honorary doctorates, both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014. He is is the winner of two Tony awards, for performances in "Cabaret" and "Macbeth."

Zeta-Jones is a multi-award-winning actress whose talents range from film to theater. She garnered an Academy Award for her portrayal of the scandalous "Velma Kelly," in the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical "Chicago." She also was nominated for a Golden Globe and took home the Critics' Choice Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. She won the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed Broadway debut as "Desirée Armfeldt" in Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music."

Malcolm Bright is a gifted criminal psychologist, using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes and stop killers, all while dealing with a manipulative mother, a serial killer father still looking to bond with his prodigal son and his own constantly evolving neuroses. Season Two of "Prodigal Son" picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again. Further complicating matters, Bright's father, Martin, seeks to deepen their relationship, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.