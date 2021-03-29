Wake Up With BWW 3/29: Ashley Spencer, Kara Lindsay, and Jeremy Jordan in Concert with Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Last night, Ashley Spencer and special guest Kara Lindsay performed a concert as part of The Seth Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky. It was also recently announced that Jeremy Jordan will join the concert as well. Watch a replay of the concert today, March 29 at 3pm ET. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

Hamilton is officially open down under, in Sydney, Australia. Read all of the reviews in our Review Roundup!

Watch as Richard chats with Ashley Spencer, who joins Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, March 28 (8pm) and 29 (3pm). The concerts will feature a special guest appearance by NEWSIES' & WICKED's Kara Lindsay and her husband Jeremy Jordan!. (more...)

Today's Theater Stories features the Lyric Theatre! Learn about the history of the Lyric Theatre, and the shows to have graced its stage including Jesus Christ Superstar, The Pirate Queen, Young Frankenstein, Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more.. (more...)

Hamilton is officially open down under, in Sydney, Australia.. (more...)

R&H Goes Pop! features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog with unique and inventive takes, ranging from pop and rock to R&B and country. The 15-track album features reinterpreted takes on iconic songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein's hit Broadway musicals.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Bellini's Norma Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 7, 2017. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Ashley Spencer and Kara Lindsay Soundcheck For Their Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Last night, Ashley Spencer and special guest Kara Lindsay performed a concert as part of The Seth Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky. It was also recently announced that Jeremy Jordan will join the concert as well.

Watch a replay of the concert today, March 29 at 3pm ET.

What we're watching: Leslie Odom, Jr. Talks HAMILTON, ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, and More!

Leslie Odom, Jr. was profiled on this morning's episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Odom, Jr. about his career, from his Broadway debut in Rent, to his breakout role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, as well as his most recent role in the film One Night in Miami, which has earned him two Academy Award nominations.

