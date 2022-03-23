Wake Up With BWW 3/23: Broadway League Releases Grosses, Rachel Zegler at the Oscars, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story

Today's top stories include this week's grosses, which were officially released by the Broadway League yesterday. The League has resumed their traditional reporting of the weekly Broadway sales totals as of yesterday.

Plus, Rachel Zegler has been invited to present at the Oscars, Broadway in Hollywood season announced, and more!

Today's Top Stories

Woman Accused of Shoving Barbara Maier Gustern Arrested for Manslaughter

by Chloe Rabinowitz

26 year-old Lauren Pazienza has been arrested and charged with fatally shoving Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Pazienza has been charged with manslaughter. . (more...)

Broadway League Releases Grosses For The Week Ending 3/20

by BWW Staff

The Broadway League has resumed the traditional reporting of weekly Broadway sales totals starting today, March 22, 2022. This is a return to the pre-pandemic practice of releasing individual Broadway show grosses on a weekly basis. . (more...)

Rachel Zegler Invited to Present at the Oscars

by Michael Major

Rachel Zegler has been invited to present at the Oscars. The 20-year-old is currently in London filming Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Efforts are currently being made to rearrange the film's production schedule will be rearranged so Zegler can attend the ceremony. West Side Story is nominated for seven awards.. (more...)

BEETLEJUICE, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Announced for Broadway in Hollywood 2022-23 Season

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway In Hollywood has announced their new 2022-23 season entitled, 'Simply the Best' - the first full season announcement in two years, consisting of eight Broadway national tour productions which will play both the Pantages and Dolby Theatres in Hollywood.. (more...)

Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits SUFFS at the Public Theater

by Bruce Glikas

The Public Theater is now presenting the World Premiere of SUFFS, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub, music direction and music supervision by Andrea Grody, choreography by Obie Award winner Raja Feather Kelly, and direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. SUFFS will have an official press opening on Wednesday, April 6. Ahead of opening night, Public Theater veteran Lin Manuel-Miranda stopped by to check out the show!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Vintage Performances from BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN

by Team BWW

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin', with choreography by Bob Fosse and direction and musical staging by Tony Award-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (Broadway's Wicked and The Who's Tommy) has found its cast. Before the beloved show returns to the stage, relive some of the original choreography.. (more...)

Meet the Cast of AMERICAN BUFFALO

by Stephi Wild

American Buffalo officially began performances last night, March 22, at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Opening night is set for April 14. Learn more about the cast bringing this show back to Broadway!. (more...)

Dolly Parton Wants Kristin Chenoweth to Play Her in Biopic

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dolly Parton is looking to turn her life story into a feature film! . (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet for the BETTER NATE THAN EVER! NYC Premiere

by Bruce Glikas

Based on the book by Tim Federle, 'Better Nate Than Ever' will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2022 and last night, the highly anticipated film had its big premiere in New York City! Go on the red carpet with BroadwayWorld below to see who turned out for the big night! . (more...)

