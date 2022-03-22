Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway League Releases Grosses For The Week Ending 3/20

Mar. 22, 2022  
The Broadway League has resumed the traditional reporting of weekly Broadway sales totals starting today, March 22, 2022. This is a return to the pre-pandemic practice of releasing individual Broadway show grosses on a weekly basis.

Check out the data for last week below! BroadwayWorld's grosses section will be updated with historical data shortly.

The Broadway League, founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in nearly 200 markets in North America and internationally. Each year, League members bring Broadway to upwards of 30 million people in New York, on tour across the U.S. and Canada, and around the globe. The Broadway League's newest category of membership, League Fellows, affords access and benefits to upcoming professionals who represent a diversity of background, ethnicity, experience, and views. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Broadway theatres are filled with an exciting array of new and classic musicals and plays, providing the perfect experience for every audience. Great seats are available at every price point and are easy to buy online, by phone, or in person at theatre box offices. It's always the perfect time to see a show. Broadway performs every day of the week at multiple curtain times to accommodate every schedule.

Week Ending: 3/20/2022
Number of Shows: 22
Gross Gross: $26,656,904
Total Attendance: 196,036		 This Week Last Season: 3/21/2021
Last Week: 3/13/2022
Number of Shows: 20
Gross Gross: $22,376,006
Total Attendance: 168,999		 Season-to-date
Gross Gross: $149,468,579
Total Attendance: 1,187,717
Playing Weeks: 137
