BEETLEJUICE, SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and More Announced for Broadway in Hollywood 2022-23 Season

Broadway In Hollywood has announced their new 2022-23 season entitled, "Simply the Best" - the first full season announcement in two years, consisting of eight Broadway national tour productions which will play both the Pantages and Dolby Theatres in Hollywood.

The new 2022-23 Season will boast six direct from Broadway hits, all celebrating their L.A. Premieres at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, including JAGGED LITTLE PILL - featuring music by Grammy Award-winner Alanis Morissette, the history-making new play Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - written by Academy Award Winner Aaron Sorkin, Tina Fey's Tony-nominated smash hit MEAN GIRLS, the global smash hit SIX - an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power five hundred years in the making, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - about the life of the living music legend herself, and BEETLEJUICE - the hilarious smash hit musical based on the 1988 Tim Burton film.

The Dolby Theatre will play host to two long-awaited, tried and true Broadway classics - both back by popular demand: ANNIE - the classic family Broadway musical, and HAIRSPRAY - featuring Andrew Levitt, known to audiences as Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race, Disney+ "This Is Me" Pride Celebration) as Edna Turnblad.

As an added bonus to their season announcement, Broadway in Hollywood and the Hollywood Pantages Theatre are proud to welcome home Disney's THE LION KING, which returns after a ten year absence in Los Angeles. The production's 2023 engagement marks the 4th Los Angeles engagement of this ground-breaking production at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Broadway in Hollywood President Jeff Loeb states, "Since reopening our doors to audiences this past August, the cheers resonating from our packed houses at both the Hollywood Pantages and Dolby Theatres remind us of one simple fact: L.A. theatergoers are ready for even more - and we've got more in store! How fitting that in the middle of Women's History Month, we get to introduce to you all a brilliant lineup of shows featuring bold, inspirational, multi-faceted women from all walks of life. Broadway has returned Home to Hollywood, with a season that is SIMPLY THE BEST."

Season Ticket Packages are available now at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SeasonPackages or by phone at 866-755-BWAY (2929) (M-F; 9am - 4pm PT). Current Season Ticket Holders can renew their tickets beginning today. New customers may purchase new season packages beginning today as well. Season Ticket Holders lock in the best seats at the best prices and enjoy benefits such as complimentary ticket exchanges online and at the box office, lost ticket insurance and 24/7 account access. Season Ticket Holders are also guaranteed priority access to added events. Mobile Tickets offer Season Ticket Holders greater security and flexibility, as well as greater ease in managing season tickets.

Broadway in Hollywood 2022-23 Season

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

The Tony & Grammy Award Winning Hit Musical

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

September 13 - October 2, 2022

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, upcoming 1776) with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about tells the story of a perfectly imperfect American family.

You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

A New Play by Aaron Sorkin

Directed by Bartlett Sher

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

October 25 - November 27, 2022

Starring Emmy Award Winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch and featuring original film "Scout" MARY BADHAM as Mrs. Dubose

The history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre beginning October 2022.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

ANNIE

The Brand New North American Tour

Dolby Theatre

November 29 - December 18, 2022

ANNIE will play the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as part of its all new North American tour. This new tour of the iconic Tony Award-winning production is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production. Scenic designs for the touring production are by Wilson Chin, whose work was most recently featured on Broadway in the critically acclaimed production of Pass Over.

"This show, with its iconic title character, continues to delight generations of theatre-lovers old and new by joyfully singing directly into the face of great adversity with perseverance, guts and guile," said director Jenn Thompson. "For decades, ANNIE has continued to shine brightly, not only as an appeal to our better angels, but also as an example of the thrill of hope, hard-won: promising a better 'Tomorrow' not only for Annie herself, but for all who need her message now more than ever."

ANNIE features the book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony Awards for their work.

The beloved score for ANNIE includes "Maybe," "It's the Hard Knock Life," "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile," "Easy Street," "I Don't Need Anything But You" and the eternal anthem of optimism, "Tomorrow."

MEAN GIRLS

Featuring a Tony-nominated book by nine-time Emmy Award- winner Tina Fey

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

January 4 - 29, 2023

MEAN GIRLS, the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit Paramount Pictures film, will be making its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in January 2023. MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award® nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. MEAN GIRLS was previously announced as part of the 2019-20 Season, and was subsequently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

SIX

The Exhilarating New Musical Phenomenon

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

April 11 - June 11, 2023

The electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre beginning April 2023. The production arrives direct from the West End and Broadway, and is produced in the United States by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st- century girl power! SIX is the global sensation that everyone is losing their heads over.

SIX is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, and on a UK tour.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018.

HAIRSPRAY

Dolby Theatre

May 2 - 21, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will return for the first time in 17 years in a major touring production, in May 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will be led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from RuPaul's Drag Race) as Edna Turnblad. Additional casting for the L.A. engagement will be announced at a later date.

"It's a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable Nina West as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!" shared director Jack O'Brien. Choreographer

Jerry Mitchell added, "HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because 'You really Can't Stop the Beat!'"

HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

A New Musical Based on the Life of Music Legend Tina Turner

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

June 13 - July 9, 2023

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, about the life of the Grammy Award-winning music legend herself, will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre beginning June 2023. The national tour is produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins.

"It has been years since I toured the US and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and story to my fans in their home cities across America. Together with the show running on Broadway it's a homecoming and that is very special to me," said Tina Turner.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

The producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander, said: "We are delighted to begin this next chapter for TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. The North American tour will see the show enjoy its sixth production around the world since opening in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina's extraordinary legacy. This tour clearly has special resonance for Tina herself, and now more than ever we can't wait to uplift audiences across America with her joyful and triumphant story."

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and triumph over adversity.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL originally opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019, was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production reopened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8, 2021, following the 18-month industry-wide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEETLEJUICE

Based on the Tim Burton film

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

July 11 - 30, 2023

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved 1988 film, BEETLEJUICE will make its L.A. Premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in July 2023.

BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), it went on to be nominated for eight Tony Awards including Best New Musical, and received the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design. BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musical's original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the certified hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 4 million views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on TikTok, reaching new audiences for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020. BEETLEJUICE will make its triumphant return to Broadway with performances beginning April 8, 2022, at the Marquis Theatre.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!, Director of Warner Bros. forthcoming TOTO, the animated musical film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester Clark's 2017 book) with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong); a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Robbie); music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire); and choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom). BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton); costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots); sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!); projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen); puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King); special effects design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child); illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump); hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe; makeup design by Joe Dulude; physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni; casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA; dance arrangements by David Dabbon; music producing by Tony Award winner Matt Stine; associate director Catie Davis; associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun; and line producer Jenny Gersten.

Disney's THE LION KING

Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Returning in 2023 • Exact Date TBA

By popular demand, Disney's THE LION KING will return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2013, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. The exact dates of this engagement will be announced at a later date. Theatergoers who purchase an eight show 2022-23 Season Package, will be given priority access to purchase tickets to THE LION KING when tickets go on sale.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

Disney's THE LION KING was previously announced as part of the 2020-21 Season, and was subsequently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.