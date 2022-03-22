Rachel Zegler Invited to Present at the Oscars

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has been invited by the Academy to present at the Oscars.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Zegler has now been invited to present at the ceremony after she previously revealed that she had not been. The 20-year-old is currently in London filming Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. Efforts are currently being made to rearrange the film's production schedule so Zegler can attend the ceremony.

Rachel Zegler received rave reviews of her performance as Maria in West Side Story. Having been one of 30,000 people to audition, she was selected to play the role by director Steven Spielberg. Zegler starred in the Oscar-nominated film alongside Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, and more.

West Side Story is nominated for seven awards at this year's ceremony, including Best Picture, Ariana DeBose (Actress in a Supporting Role), Steven Spielberg (Best Director), Costume Design, Sound Design, Cinematography, and Production Design.

The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The star-studded lineup of Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Halle Bailey, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry. Tracee Ellis Ross, and Yuh-Jung Youn. The ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

The broadcast will also include a performance of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto, a performance by Billie Eilish, the "biggest show opening in Oscars history," and a tribute to The Godfather.

