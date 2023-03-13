Wake Up With BWW 3/13: Oscars Winners, THE LITTLE MERMAID Trailer, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Last night were the Oscars! BroadwayWorld brought you live coverage including the up to date winners list, a roundup of our favorite musical moments, and more! Performers included Broadway favs Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, and Idina Menzel.

The new trailer for the upcoming The Little Mermaid film was also released during the ceremony and can be watched below!

Winners for the night included Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues

by Blair Ingenthron

The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.. (more...)

Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & More

by Michael Major

Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid.' Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian. Watch the new video trailer and check out the official poster photo now!. (more...)

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh & More Win Oscars - Complete List of Winners!

by Michael Major

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, and more took home trophies at the 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Notable nominees also included Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Lady Gaga, Brian Tyree Henry, Diane Warren, Hong Chau, Paul Mescal, Michelle Williams, and more. Check out a complete list of winners!. (more...)

Video: Watch Meryl Streep in the ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three Teaser

by Michael Major

Check out the first look at season three of Hulu's acclaimed original comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building.' The teaser shows a sneak peek at guest star and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep in the new season. The new season will also feature Ashley Park, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and more. Watch the new teaser below!. (more...)

Video: Watch 10 of Our Favorite Musical Moments at the Oscars

by Michael Major

With Broadway favorites like Stephanie Hsu and Brian Tyree Henry nominated for Oscars this year, check out videos of 10 times Broadway took the Oscars with glitzy performances from stars like Hugh Jackman, Kristin Chenoweth, Lea Salonga, Beyoncé, Catherina Zeta-Jones, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and more. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Bella Coppola on Being a Queen (Onstage and Off)

by Jayke Workman

This week Jayke shares Broadway's hottest news in the BroadwayWorld Recap. Then they chat with SIX the Musical's Bella Coppola about making her Broadway debut in such a massive show. Listen to the full episode here first!. (more...)

Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the Oscars

by Michael Major

Broadway alums David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu united to perform 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' with Son Lux at the 95th Oscars. Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the Talking Heads. Hsu has been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill and SpongeBob Squarepants. Watch a video of the performance now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!