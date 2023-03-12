PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues
Parade is currently in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).
The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.
According to a source who was present for the cancelation, doors were not opened until approximately 7:45pm, with a line stretching well around the corner. When audiences entered, the projection, showing the title Parade and the background scene, was not on.
The projection came on at about 8:12pm; however, at about 8:23pm, a crew member came out and said the performance was being canceled because of an issue with the video. The crew member apologized and audience members were offered full refunds.
The cancelation falls on the first press night for the production.
Tony Award-winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the 33-person cast, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden. Parade will officially open Thursday, March 16 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, August 6 only.
The musical, with book by two-time Tony Award-winner, Pulitzer Prize-winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, dramatizes the true story of Leo Frank, a Jew standing trial for murder whose efforts to prove his own innocence come face-to-face with the antisemitic fervor of the early 20th century American South. In 2019, the Fulton County, GA District Attorney announced the reopening of the murder investigation in the hopes to posthumously exonerate Frank. That investigation is still being adjudicated. The musical arrives on Broadway as "antisemitic incidents" across the United States reach all-time highs.
Parade's original Broadway production, directed by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince (who co-conceived of the musical alongside Uhry and Brown), premiered in 1998. This new production is the first time Frank's story has been told on Broadway since.