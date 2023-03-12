PARADE Cancels Performance Due to Video Issues

The Saturday, March 11 evening performance was canceled last night due to video issues. The video is a new addition to the Broadway production from the Encores! staging.

According to a source who was present for the cancelation, doors were not opened until approximately 7:45pm, with a line stretching well around the corner. When audiences entered, the projection, showing the title Parade and the background scene, was not on.

The projection came on at about 8:12pm; however, at about 8:23pm, a crew member came out and said the performance was being canceled because of an issue with the video. The crew member apologized and audience members were offered full refunds.

The cancelation falls on the first press night for the production. Parade is currently in previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St).