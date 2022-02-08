Wake Up With BWW 2/8: FUNNY GIRL and PLAZA SUITE Casting, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for the highly anticipated new Broadway production of FUNNY GIRL. Plus, casting has also been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of PLAZA SUITE.

Amber Gray is set to depart Hadestown this month. Gray, who originated the role of Persephone, will play her final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Saturday evening, February 19.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

FUNNY GIRL Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team

by Marissa Tomeo

Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani announced the complete cast and creative team for the highly anticipated new Broadway production of FUNNY GIRL. Previously announced Beanie Feldstein, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch will be joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby. . (more...)

Complete Cast Announced for PLAZA SUITE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of Neil Simon's classic comedy about marriage, Plaza Suite, has been announced as rehearsals commence today under the direction of Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey.. (more...)

Amber Gray to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN on February 19

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Amber Gray, who originated the role of Persephone in Hadestown, the Tony Award®-winning Best New Musical, will play her final performance at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) on Saturday evening, February 19.. (more...)

WAITRESS To Launch Limited 2nd Equity Tour In Charlotte

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Blumenthal Performing Arts announced that the hit Broadway musical Waitress will return to Charlotte for a special 5-week engagement, April 19 - May 22, 2022, in the intimate 442-seat Booth Playhouse. Charlotte is the opening city on this special tour hitting just a handful of markets around the country.. (more...)

VIDEO: Prime Video Shares THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Four Trailer

by Michael Major

Prime Video released the official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The new season stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle,Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby, featuring appearances by Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters, and Jason Alexander.. (more...)

DIANA & DEAR EVAN HANSEN Nominated for Razzie Awards

by Michael Major

The nominees include Diana the Musical, with Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, Judy Kaye, Gareth Keegan, Christopher Ashley, Joe DiPierto, and David Bryan. Dear Evan Hansen also received four nominations, including Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Stephen Chbosky, and more. See the full list of nominations now.. (more...)

David Yazbek Teams with Erik Della Penna and Itamar Moses on New Musical, DEAD OUTLAW

by Nicole Rosky

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna have composed 14-songs for a new theater piece titled Dead Outlaw, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses. . (more...)

SIX, WICKED, BEETLEJUICE & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges Spring 2022

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Broadway League has announced 20 participating shows for the spring 2022 season of Broadway Bridges. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative with the goal to give every New York City public high school student the chance to experience a Broadway show before graduation.. (more...)

WATCH: Barbra Streisand's 'Gotta Move' Featured in Bud Light NEXT Super Bowl Commercial

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today, as Bud Light NEXT hits store shelves across the country, the #1 beer brand in the industry is releasing its new Super Bowl commercial, which pays tribute to those consumers 21+ who, like Bud Light, are breaking barriers and refusing to be boxed in.. (more...)

