SIX, WICKED, BEETLEJUICE & More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges Spring 2022

The Broadway League, with the support of the New York City Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers, and the New York City Council, has announced 20 participating shows for the spring 2022 season of Broadway Bridges. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League's initiative with the goal to give every New York City public high school student the chance to experience a Broadway show before graduation.

Broadway Bridges expects to bring over 5,000 tenth grade students and chaperones to a Broadway show during the 2022 spring season. This will bring the cumulative total of participants to over 51,000 since the program's launch in January 2017, plus an additional 12,495 who participated virtually in 2021.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:



Aladdin

American Utopia

Beetlejuice

Chicago

Come From Away

Company

Dear Evan Hansen

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mrs. Doubtfire

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Paradise Square

Six

The Lion King

The Minutes

The Music Man

The Phantom of the Opera

The Skin of Our Teeth

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Wicked

For those students who are not able to attend Broadway shows in person, Broadway Bridges is providing virtual access to the filmed productions of Allegiance, An American in Paris, Kinky Boots, Memphis, and Newsies: The Broadway Musical.

"Broadway Bridges is now in its fifth full season, and we are thrilled to once again provide access to live theatre for students across New York City," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "With the support from the Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers and the New York City Council led by current Speaker Adrienne Adams and former Speaker Corey Johnson, Broadway Bridges continues furthering our goal of bringing all public high school students in the city to a Broadway show before graduation."

"The arts are an essential part of the education of our children. We are excited about our ongoing partnership with Broadway Bridges as it provides our young academics and artists with the incredible opportunity to experience live theatre that is as diverse and powerful as they are," said Schools Chancellor David Banks. "All New Yorkers deserve access to the incredible art our city has to offer, and I am pleased that our 10th grade students will have this chance."

"Our students need the arts now more than ever. They need the inspiration that music and drama provide. It is a pleasure to work with our partners at the Broadway League, the city's Department of Education and the New York City Council to offer more students the opportunity to be part of the magic of Broadway," said Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers.

Launched in 2017, the Broadway Bridges program is offered to public high schools in all five boroughs of New York City. It was developed by a group of leading commercial and non-profit industry professionals to build on the significant work the Broadway community already does in bringing NYC students to Broadway. Independently, Broadway-based commercial producers and not-for-profit institutions such as Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, Roundabout Theatre Company, Second Stage, and TDF already bring nearly 30,000 students to live theatre each year. In complementing the long-standing work of these programs, Broadway Bridges has the ability to reach students who may not otherwise have the chance to attend a Broadway show.

Broadway Bridges offers high schools $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth grade students. The tickets are purchased based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

Watch a video highlighting the program's impact on students below!