David Yazbek Teams with Erik Della Penna and Itamar Moses on New Musical, DEAD OUTLAW

Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna have composed 14-songs for a new theater piece titled Dead Outlaw, featuring a book by Tony Award winner Itamar Moses.

Dead Outlaw is a true story about money, fame and death. It's about Elmer McCurdy, a dangerous but inept outlaw at the turn of the century who was killed by a sheriff's posse. And that's when his showbiz career as a traveling side-show attraction really took off.

Composer, writer and performer David Yazbek has been haunted by the story of Elmer McCurdy for thirty years, since first hearing it from a friend. A few years ago, he told his friend and bandmate Erik Della Penna and "The Band's Visit" collaborator Itamar Moses the story. They discussed why this tale of money, ambition, fame, memory and death was so compelling. David and Erik started writing songs and Itamar wrote a narrative based on this odd life and these universal yet somehow very American themes.

There will be a premiere presentation of Dead Outlaw at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th, 2022.

For more information and ticket availability, visit: www.54Below.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos