Wake Up With BWW 2/4: THE COLOR PURPLE Film Casting, SMASH Musical Workshop, and More!

Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty in SMASH

Today's top stories include casting for The Color Purple film adaptation! The movie will be led by Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks in the roles of Celie and Sofia.

Plus, the long-awaited musical adaptation of the NBC TV show Smash is planning to have a workshop this summer, and the film adaptation of 13: The Musical is coming to Netflix this year!

The Color Purple Movie

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks Join THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Adaptation as Celie and Sofia

Colman Domingo and Halle Bailey Join THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Film Adaptation as 'Mister' and 'Nettie'

VIDEO: Watch Oprah Tell Danielle Brooks She Got the Part of Sofia in THE COLOR PURPLE

More Top Stories

Musical Adaptation of SMASH Plans for Workshop This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The in-the-works musical adaptation of the NBC TV show Smash is planning to have a workshop this summer. The news of a musical adaptation of SMASH was previously announced by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron who will serve as lead producers. . (more...)

13: THE MUSICAL Adaptation Coming to Netflix This Year

by Michael Major

Netflix has added the upcoming film adaption of 13: The Musical to its 2022 film slate. The cast includes Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, and more. Netflix's 2022 film slate also includes the new film adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning Matilda: the Musical, starring Emma Thompson.. (more...)

MTI Acquires Rights for DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the acquisition of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, which currently has productions on Broadway, in London's West End, and touring North America.. (more...)

Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist & More Nominated for BAFTA Awards - See the Full List!

by Michael Major

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced the nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards. West Side Story scored five nominations, including nods for Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist. Other nominees include Cyrano, Encanto, Ruth Negga, Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lady Gaga, and more. Check out the full list of nominations now!. (more...)

Vanessa Williams, Elizabeth Stanley, Santino Fontana & More to Star in ANYONE CAN WHISTLE Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MasterVoices will continue its 2021-22 season celebrating its 80th anniversary on Thursday, March 10 at Carnegie Hall with a concert staging of the cult-favorite musical, Anyone Can Whistle by Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from THE TAP DANCE KID at Encores!

by BroadwayWorld TV

New York City Center just kicked off the 2022 Encores! Season with The Tap Dance Kid, featuring music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick, and a book by Charles Blackwell. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), the production also includes new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes (After Midnight) and a concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond (Stick Fly). Broadway's Joseph Joubert (Caroline or Change) will guest music direct The Tap Dance Kid.. (more...)

Denzel Washington Aims to Star in KING LEAR in 2023

by A.A. Cristi

Academy Award and Tony-winning actor Denzel Washington has revealed that he hopes to take on the role of Shakespeare's King Lear as his next project.. (more...)

