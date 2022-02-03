VIDEO: Watch Oprah Tell Danielle Brooks She Got the Part of Sofia in THE COLOR PURPLE

Click Here for More Articles on The Color Purple Movie

As previously announced, Danielle Brooks has been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple musical as Sofia, reprising the role that earned her a Tony nomination in 2016.

During ABC's "Soul of a Nation" special "Screen Queens Rising," when the casting was announced, anchor Linsey Davis surprised Brooks with a video from the moment Oprah Winfrey surprised her with the news. Winfrey had previously portrayed Sofia in the 1985 film, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

"I am here representing all things purple to tell you that you are our Sofia," said Winfrey.

Watch the video below!

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley. It will be released in 2023.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia.

The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.