Musical Adaptation of SMASH Plans for Workshop This Summer

Variety has reported that the in-the-works musical adaptation of the NBC TV show Smash is planning to have a workshop this summer. The news of a musical adaptation of SMASH was previously announced by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron who will serve as lead producers. It has been revealed that Greenblatt is aiming for a Broadway opening in 2024, with the show being titled either "Smash, A New Musical" or "Smash: The Musical."

The stage adaptation will feature only the show's original music including "They Just Keep Moving the Line", "Let Me Be Your Star" and more, and will most likely have have a few new songs.

"They've delivered a draft that I'm very excited about, and we're now in the process of putting together our first workshop, which is, you know, the earliest step in a musical where you just get a cast together, read the script and perform the score just for the producers," Greenblatt shared. "That will most likely happen at some point this summer. So it's the first step, but things are moving along really nicely."

He continued to say that the performers who will star in the workshop will consist of "actors who are friends of ours, that will do us a favor. It's really not meant to be the cast for the show yet. So we're a few steps away from getting to that stage."

The critically-acclaimed show debuted in 2012. Smash was groundbreaking in its ambitiousness and developed a rabid following, but its popularity has only grown in the following years.

