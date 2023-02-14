Wake Up With BWW 2/14: SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS West End Transfer, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a West End transfer for Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga! Plus, get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz in Wicked, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in the West End

by Stephi Wild

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will transfer to the West End for 16 weeks only beginning in September! The star-studded cast will be led by Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga.. (more...)

Photo: Get a First Look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED on Broadway! Her first performance at the Gershwin Theater will be Tuesday February 14.. (more...)

Barlow & Bear, Christopher Wheeldon & More Join Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers Biopic Creative Team

by Michael Major

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have joined the creative team of Fred & Ginger, working with Marius de Vries and Mark Sonnenblick to recreate the couple's famous musical moments. Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon is now set to choreograph the dance numbers. Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will play Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers.. (more...)

Tom Holland's Fred Astaire Biopic Will Be Directed By Paul King

by Michael Major

Paddington director Paul King will direct the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland. Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is writing the film. Holland played the title role in the stage adaptation of Billy Elliot in 2008. Paul King is also directing the upcoming musical movie telling the origin story of Willy Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.. (more...)

Aneesa Folds, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More to Lead TRADING PLACES Staged Reading in NYC

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Producer Marc Madnick will present a staged reading by invitation only of the new musical TRADING PLACES in New York City on February 16 and 17. See who is starring in the reading, and more!. (more...)

New Ohio Theatre to Close its Doors This August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

After 30 years as an indispensable pillar of the downtown independent theatre community, New Ohio Theatre will conclude operations at 154 Christopher Street at the end of the current season on August 31, 2023.. (more...)

Cult Favorite Rock Musical LIZZIE Picked Up by Broadway Licensing

by Chloe Rabinowitz

After nearly 100 independent productions in ten countries across four continents in six languages, "LIZZIE" the Musical, by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, has been picked up by Broadway Licensing.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl LVII

by Michael Major

Sheryl Lee Ralph performed 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at the Super Bowl last night. Ralph recently won an Emmy for Abbott Elementary. Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She was also seen in Wicked, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and more. Watch the new video now!. (more...)

You Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now spend the night in the Palais Garnier, the Parisian opera house that inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera! See how to book the night here!. (more...)

