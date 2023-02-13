Aneesa Folds, Bryce Pinkham, Marc Kudisch & More to Lead TRADING PLACES Staged Reading in NYC

Producer Marc Madnick will present a staged reading by invitation only of the new musical TRADING PLACES in New York City on February 16 and 17. Directed by Kenny Leon, the musical has a book by Thomas Lennon, and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, choreography by Fatima Robinson, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film, written by Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod.

The cast for the reading is led by Aneesa Folds as Billie Rae Valentine and Bryce Pinkham as Louis Winthorpe III, with Marc Kudisch and Lenny Wolpe as Mortimer and Randolph Duke, and featuring Sara Chase as Penelope Van Verst, Jay Klaitz as Mr. Beeks, Michael Longoria as Phil Lopez, and Don Stephenson as Coleman. The ensemble includes Jimmy Ray Bennett, Dana Costello, Kayla Marie Cruz, Benjamin Howes, Bre Jackson, Arica Jackson, Justin Gregory Lopez, James Luc, Orville Mendoza, Malaiyka Reid, Michael McCorry Rose, Kevin Zak.

Inspired by the iconic and beloved 1983 Paramount Pictures film, TRADING PLACES is a hilarious and contemporary musical reimagining of the prince and pauper fable. Billie Rae Valentine, a savvy hustler down on her luck, and Louis Winthorpe III, a minted commodities-trading firm director, have their lives deliberately switched by the devious Duke brothers to settle a petty bet in an outrageous debate of nature versus nurture.

The show ran at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2022 featuring much of the same cast.