You Can Now Spend the Night in the Opera House That Inspired THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

You can now spend the night in the Palais Garnier, the Parisian opera house that inspired Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera!

The Box of Honour, the largest opera box in the Palais Garnier, has been transformed into a bedroom! Booking opens on March 1st at 6pm CEST for a one-night stay for two guests on July 16th 2023.



The box has been transformed for an exclusive overnight that includes:

- The best location in the house to take in the architectural beauty of the Palais Garnier and its stage.

- A tour of hidden areas in the Palais, rarely seen by the public, including the Opera's incredible private archives and famous underground lake featured in the famous novel.

- A private ballet initiation with one of the Opera de Paris Ballet dancers.

- An exclusive recital performed by the artists of Paris Opera Academy, complete with champagne and hors d'oeuvres.

- Dinner in the lavish Foyer de la Danse, a private and historic dancing rehearsal room behind the stage, used by dancers for warming up before a show.

- A rooftop tour of the iconic Opera building where guests will enjoy a picturesque moment with one of the best views of Paris.

Book HERE on Airbnb!

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated 35 years on Broadway on January 26, at the Majestic Theatre. The production opened on January 26, 1988.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.