VIDEO: Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph Perform 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at Super Bowl LVII

The performance kicked off last night's Super Bowl LVII.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl last night.

Watch the powerful performance below. Plus, watch Rihanna's complete halftime show performance here.

Ralph recently won an Emmy for her performance as Barbara Howard in season one of Abbott Elementary.

Ralph was nominated for a Tony Award in 1981 for originating the role of Deena Jones in Dreamgirls. She has also been seen on Broadway in Wicked (Madame Morrible), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Muzzy Van Hossmere), Reggae (Faith), and Swing (Helen).

In 2021, she was a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway.

On TV, Ralph was Dee on "Moesha," Claudette on "Ray Donovan" and Maggie on "Instant Mom." Film credits include winning the Independent Spirit Award for To Sleep With Anger, plus Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, The Flintsones, Step Sisters, Just Getting Started, Unconditional Love, and more.

Watch the new performance here:




