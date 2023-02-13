Photo: Get a First Look at McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda in WICKED

McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of Wicked at Broadway's Gershwin Theatre (222 West 51st Street), taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14.

Get a first look at McKenzie as Glinda below!

McKenzie Kurtz's recent credits include Anna in Frozen on Broadway/North American Tour, Penelope in Trading Places, Star-to-Be in "Annie Live!" on NBC, and Heather in "She Hulk" on Disney Plus. She is a proud alumna of the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance.

The cast currently includes Talia Suskauer as Elphaba, Tony Award-winner Cleavant Derricks as The Wizard, Tony Award-winner Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, James D. Gish as Fiyero, Tony Award-nominee Clifton Davis as Doctor Dillamond, Mikayla Renfrow as Nessarose, and Michael Wartella as Boq. Brittney Johnson will play her final performance as Glinda on Sunday, February 12.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."