Photos: Inside the 3rd Annual BROADWAY CELEBRATES EARTH DAY Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Green Alliance and Times Square Alliance hosted the return of the Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert on Saturday, April 20th from 11am - 3pm ET in the heart of Times Square.

This unique star-studded concert featured live performances from Broadway's top talent and young performers from around the region, as well as interviews with environmental thought-leaders. The concert was held on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets and serves as one of the key events for the NYC Department of Transportation’s “Car-Free Earth Day'' being celebrated throughout the five boroughs of New York City that day.

Broadway performers joining the event included host Ben Cameron (Broadway Sessions), Tony Award Winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd), Tony Award Nominee Anika Larsen (Almost Famous), Michael Maliakel (Aladdin), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Alexandra Socha (Wicked), Nik Walker (Spamalot), and more to be announced. Young performers taking the stage include students from Epic Players, Marymount Manhattan College, NYU Steinhardt, Perkiomen Valley High School, R.Evolución Latina, and Wolf Performing Arts Center. The event also featured guest speakers from Headcount and Julie Tighe, Director of New York League of Conservation Voters. David Alpert serves as the director of the event and Rick Hip-Flores provides musical accompaniment.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull Photo