Wake Up With BWW 2/14: KISS ME, KATE Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Happy Valentine's Day! Before you spend the day with the one you love, catch up on the latest Broadway news!

First, we'd like to wish a happy first preview to the cast of Kiss Me, Kate! The show, starring Kelli O'Hara, begins performances tonight!

We've got a first look at the upcoming sequel to Frozen! The first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 dropped yesterday, and you can watch it below!

The Prom recently celebrated its 100th performance and BroadwayWorld was there. The new musical, which opened November 15, 2018, celebrated at its home, the Longacre Theatre.

Read more about these stories and more below!

1) BEETLEJUICE Will Offer $33.33 Preview Tickets To First 100 Patrons in Black and White

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) announced that The Winter Garden Theater Box Office (1634 Broadway) will open for ticket sales for the new Broadway musical comedy BEETLEJUICE on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at 10am. The first 100 patrons to show up at the Winter Garden Theatre box office dressed in BEETLEJUICE black and white (BEETLEJUICE prefers stripes) can purchase 2 specially priced weekday orchestra preview tickets for $33.33 each (In honor of the 30th Anniversary of Tim Burton's film - say it 3 times!).. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Return to Arendelle in the First Teaser Trailer for FROZEN 2

by Stage Tube

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released the new teaser trailer from Disney's 'Frozen 2.'. (more...)

3) Broadway Gets An Upgrade as BE MORE CHILL Begins Previews!

Broadway gets an upgrade as Be More Chill arrives at the Lyceum Theatre! The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.. (more...)

4) Maggie Smith Will Return to The Stage In A GERMAN LIFE

Maggie Smith will return to the London stage for the first time in twelve years in A German Life, a new play by Christopher Hampton drawn from the life and testimony of Brunhilde Pomsel (1911-2017). Maggie Smith, alone on stage, plays Brunhilde Pomsel.. (more...)

5) Michael McCormick and Gizel Jiménez to Journey to Oz in WICKED This Spring

The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Monday, February 18, Michael McCormick will assume the role of The Wizard. Gizel Jimenez will assume the role of Nessarose on Tuesday, March 12.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

KISS ME, KATE begins previews tonight!

Kiss Me, Kate, starring Kelli O'Hara, features a book by Sam and Bella Spewack, music and lyrics by Cole Porter, direction by eight-time Tony nominee and Roundabout's Associate Artistic Director Scott Ellis, choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, and music direction by Paul Gemignani.

The creative team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Jeff Mahshie (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), Brian Ronan (Sound) and David Brian Brown (Hair & Wig design).

Faith Prince, Bonnie Milligan, and more perform tonight at 'Harmony' Gala to benefit New York City Gay Men's Chorus!

HARMONY | Ladies of Broadway celebrates five of Broadway's finest female vocalists as they sing leading-lady favorites "The Great White Way." Featuring Broadway singers Jessica Hendy(Cats, Aida, Amour), Bonnie Milligan (Head over Heels), Janet Dacal (Prince of Broadway, Wonderland, In the Heights), Marla Louissaint (Beautiful), and Tony Award Winner Faith Prince (Guys & Dolls, Disaster, The Little Mermaid, Bells Are Ringing, Nick & Nora, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Little Me, The Dead, and Noises Off). Harmony on Valentine's Day is certain to be a "can't miss" event for all musical theatre lovers.

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: Teen Songstress Jackie Evancho Tells All About Her New Broadway Album, LGBTQ Activism and More!

With her upcoming new album, 'The Debut', multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of the most exciting re-emerging genres in popular music today: Broadway's new American Songbook. "The Debut "is set for a Spring release. "The Debut" also marks the coming of age of this now 18 year old. No longer the child prodigy Jackie Evancho has blossomed into one of the greatest vocal talents in the world today. Some even compare her to an emerging Barbra Streisand.

Watch as Richard Ridge chats with the young star about how she finds inspiration in Broadway shows, how she picks a song, and how she's helping LGBTQ youth with a fundraising event in Pittsburgh (February 15) for the Brave Heart Foundation.

What we're geeking out over: THE PROM Cast Celebrates 100 Zazzy Performances on Broadway!

View more photos here!

Tonight belongs to them... the cast of The Prom, that is! The new musical, which opened November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre, just celebrated its 100th performance on Broadway! Check out photos from inside the special day!

THE PROM stars Tony Award Nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (Something Rotten!), Tony Award Winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone), two-time Tony Award Nominee Christopher Sieber (Shrek the Musical), Caitlin Kinnunen (Bridges of Madison County), Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Michael Potts (The Iceman Cometh), Angie Schworer (The Producers), Courtenay Collins (Broadway Debut) and Josh Lamon (Groundhog Day) and an ensemble that includes Mary Antonini (Jesus Christ Superstar), Courtney Balan (Falsettos), Gabi Campo (Broadway Debut), Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway Debut), Shelby Finnie (Broadway Debut), Josh Franklin (Anything Goes), Fernell Hogan (Broadway Debut), Joomin Hwang (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (Broadway Debut), David Josefsberg (Waitress), Becca Lee (Broadway Debut), Wayne Mackins(Broadway Debut), Kate Marilley (My Fair Lady), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants) Anthony Norman (Broadway Debut), Drew Redington (Holiday Inn), Jack Sippel (Broadway Debut), Teddy Toye (Lysistrata Jones), Kalyn West (Broadway Debut) and Brittany Zeinstra (Broadway Debut).

What we're watching: Lucie Arnaz and Robert Klein Reunite for THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG Concert; Watch Highlights!

A 40th Anniversary reunion benefit concert of the 1979 hit Broadway production of They're Playing Our Song was held on Monday, February 11th at 7:30 pm at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.). The show starred the Broadway cast members Lucie Arnaz as "Sonia Walsk" and Robert Klein as "Vernon Gersch". Check out highlights from the evening!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Renee Fleming, who turns 60 today!

Grammy Award- winner Renée Fleming, known for bringing new audiences to classical music and opera, Fleming has sung not only with Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, and Andrea Bocelli, but also with Elton John, Paul Simon, Sting, Josh Groban, and Joan Baez. She has hosted a wide variety of television and radio broadcasts, including the Metropolitan Opera's Live in HD series. In 2013, President Obama awarded her America's highest honor for an artist, the National Medal of Arts.

She made her Broadway debut in 2015 in Living on Love. Most recently she appeared in the revival of Carousel.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

